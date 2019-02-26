Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Cape Lambert Resources Limited    CFE   AU000000CFE0

CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED

(CFE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 01/02
0.016 AUD   --.--%
03:23aCAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Voluntary Suspension
PU
02/13CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED : - Voluntary Suspension
AQ
02/12CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Voluntary Suspension
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cape Lambert Resources : Voluntary Suspension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 03:23am EST

26 February 2019

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd Attention: Elizabeth Harris Level 40 Central Park 152-158 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

Dear Elizabeth,

Request for voluntary suspension (continued)

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, Cape Lambert Resources Limited ("Cape Lambert" or the "Company") requests to extend the current voluntary suspension in respect of its ordinary shares (ASX: CFE) ,effective immediately.

The voluntary suspension is requested pending an announcement by the Company regarding the Company's Kipushi Cobalt-Copper Tailings Project (Kipushi Project) located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Company representatives are currently in the DRC finalising discussions and associated agreements in respect to the Kipushi Project matter.

The Company requests that the voluntary suspension remain in place until the earlier of the release of the announcement, or prior to the commencement of trading on Wednesday 13 March 2019.

Cape Lambert is not aware of any reason why the suspension from quotation should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the suspension.

Yours faithfully

Cape Lambert Resources Limited

Tony Sage

Executive Chairman

Disclaimer

Cape Lambert Resources Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 08:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIM
03:23aCAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Voluntary Suspension
PU
02/13CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED : - Voluntary Suspension
AQ
02/12CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Voluntary Suspension
PU
02/05CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED : - Voluntary Suspension
AQ
01/22CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED : - Voluntary Suspension
AQ
01/21CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Voluntary Suspension
PU
2018CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - Stefan Muller
PU
2018CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : CFE to secure an EPCF provider to fund and develop Kipu..
AQ
2018CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED : - CFE secures A$7.5m funding to fast-track Kipu..
AQ
2018CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES : receives $7.5 million funds boost, puts cobalt tailings..
AQ
More news
Chart CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cape Lambert Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Antony William Paul Sage Executive Chairman
Melissa Kate Chapman Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Timothy Paul Turner Independent Non-Executive Director
Stefan Müller Non-Executive Director
Eloise von Puttkammer Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED6.67%12
VALE-7.90%66 250
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED50.84%13 800
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.42.00%8 910
NMDC LTD-0.10%4 310
FERREXPO PLC37.84%2 075
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.