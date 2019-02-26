Cape Lambert Resources : Voluntary Suspension

26 February 2019

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd Attention: Elizabeth Harris Level 40 Central Park 152-158 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

Dear Elizabeth,

Request for voluntary suspension (continued)

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, Cape Lambert Resources Limited ("Cape Lambert" or the "Company") requests to extend the current voluntary suspension in respect of its ordinary shares (ASX: CFE) ,effective immediately.

The voluntary suspension is requested pending an announcement by the Company regarding the Company's Kipushi Cobalt-Copper Tailings Project (Kipushi Project) located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Company representatives are currently in the DRC finalising discussions and associated agreements in respect to the Kipushi Project matter.

The Company requests that the voluntary suspension remain in place until the earlier of the release of the announcement, or prior to the commencement of trading on Wednesday 13 March 2019.

Cape Lambert is not aware of any reason why the suspension from quotation should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the suspension.

Yours faithfully

Cape Lambert Resources Limited

Tony Sage

Executive Chairman