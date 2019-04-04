Log in
CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED

(CFE)
Cape Lambert Resources : Voluntary Suspension

04/04/2019

4 April 2019

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

Attention: Elizabeth Harris

Level 40 Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Dear Elizabeth,

Request for voluntary suspension (continued)

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, Cape Lambert Resources Limited ("Cape Lambert" or the "Company") requests to extend the current voluntary suspension in respect of its ordinary shares (ASX: CFE) ,effective immediately.

The voluntary suspension is requested pending an announcement by the Company regarding the Company's Kipushi Cobalt-Copper Tailings Project (Kipushi Project) located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The Company is currently finalising an agreement in respect to the Kipushi Project matter.

The Company requests that the voluntary suspension remain in place until the earlier of the release of the announcement, or prior to the commencement of trading on Friday 12 April 2019.

Cape Lambert is not aware of any reason why the suspension from quotation should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the suspension.

Yours faithfully

Cape Lambert Resources Limited

Tony Sage

Executive Chairman

Disclaimer

Cape Lambert Resources Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 23:51:02 UTC
