CapGain Properties Inc. Announces Initial Restructuring Transaction and Change of Management and Board of Directors

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2019) - CapGain Properties Inc. (TSXV: CPP) ("CapGain" or the "Company") has recently completed an initial restructuring transaction which has resulted in a change of management and board of directors. Recent activities include:

Settlement of two outstanding lawsuits for payment by the Company of US$150,000;

Resignation of Mr. Brian Knight and Mr. Michael Loprieno as officers and directors of the Company;

Cancelation of approximately 16,287,328 common shares controlled by Mr. Knight, Mr. Loprieno and another third party, representing approximately 33% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company;

Cancelation and forgiveness by Mr. Knight and Mr. Loprieno of all amounts owing by CapGain to them and their related companies;

Entering into a secured loan agreement with Mr. Arthur Kwan and Mr. Peter Cheung for a total of C$200,000;

Appointment of Mr. Kwan as director and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Cheung as director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company; and

Entering into an unsecured loan agreement with 2091431 Alberta Ltd., a company owned by Mr. Cheung, for up to C$100,000 for working capital purposes.

About CapGain Properties Inc.

CapGain is an investment company with a focus on the acquisition of income producing businesses.

