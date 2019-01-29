Log in
CapGain Properties Inc. Announces Initial Restructuring Transaction and Change of Management and Board of Directors

01/29/2019

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2019) - CapGain Properties Inc. (TSXV: CPP) ("CapGain" or the "Company") has recently completed an initial restructuring transaction which has resulted in a change of management and board of directors. Recent activities include:

  • Settlement of two outstanding lawsuits for payment by the Company of US$150,000;
  • Resignation of Mr. Brian Knight and Mr. Michael Loprieno as officers and directors of the Company;
  • Cancelation of approximately 16,287,328 common shares controlled by Mr. Knight, Mr. Loprieno and another third party, representing approximately 33% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company;
  • Cancelation and forgiveness by Mr. Knight and Mr. Loprieno of all amounts owing by CapGain to them and their related companies;
  • Entering into a secured loan agreement with Mr. Arthur Kwan and Mr. Peter Cheung for a total of C$200,000;
  • Appointment of Mr. Kwan as director and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Cheung as director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company; and
  • Entering into an unsecured loan agreement with 2091431 Alberta Ltd., a company owned by Mr. Cheung, for up to C$100,000 for working capital purposes.

About CapGain Properties Inc.

CapGain is an investment company with a focus on the acquisition of income producing businesses.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Arthur Kwan, Chief Executive Officer
CapGain Properties Inc.
Email: ak@astoncapitaladvisors.ca

NO SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42528


© Newsfilecorp 2019
