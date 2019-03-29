Log in
Capgemini : Availability of documents relating to the General Meeting

0
03/29/2019
The Capgemini SE Combined Shareholders' Meeting will be held in Paris on Thursday, May 23rd, 2019, starting at 10:00 am, at the Pavillon Gabriel, 5 avenue Gabriel 75008 Paris (France). Documents and information relating to the General Meeting are available on the website of the Company: https://investors.capgemini.com/combined-general-meeting.

The first notice of meeting (Avis de réunion), which includes the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions presented by the Board of Directors, was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) dated March 29, 2019. It includes the instructions for attending and voting and is available online on the Company's website (see link above).

The preparatory documentation will be communicated or disclosed to shareholders as from today, according to the legal and regulatory conditions.

For more information, please don't hesitate to contact your bank or Capgemini's Shareholder Relations Department.

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 20:36:10 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 14 135 M
EBIT 2019 1 744 M
Net income 2019 914 M
Debt 2019 559 M
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 19,23
P/E ratio 2020 17,29
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
Capitalization 17 834 M
Chart CAPGEMINI
Duration : Period :
Capgemini Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 123 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aiman Ezzat Co-Chief Operating Officer
Thierry Delaporte Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carole Ferrand Group Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Nicolet Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPGEMINI22.81%20 031
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION23.09%124 510
ACCENTURE24.19%111 630
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.67%108 505
VMWARE, INC.29.80%72 961
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.78%68 991
