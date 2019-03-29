Capgemini : Availability of documents relating to the General Meeting

The Capgemini SE Combined Shareholders' Meeting will be held in Paris on Thursday, May 23rd, 2019, starting at 10:00 am, at the Pavillon Gabriel, 5 avenue Gabriel 75008 Paris (France). Documents and information relating to the General Meeting are available on the website of the Company: https://investors.capgemini.com/combined-general-meeting

The first notice of meeting (Avis de réunion), which includes the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions presented by the Board of Directors, was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) dated March 29, 2019. It includes the instructions for attending and voting and is available online on the Company's website (see link above).

The preparatory documentation will be communicated or disclosed to shareholders as from today, according to the legal and regulatory conditions.

For more information, please don't hesitate to contact your bank or Capgemini's Shareholder Relations Department.