Capgemini : CGF and Capgemini publish the Global Health and Wellness Digital Framework

Paris, October 19, 2018 - The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) is pleased to announce the launch of the Global Health and Wellness Digital Framework, developed in partnership with Capgemini. The aim of the Framework is to provide CGF members and stakeholders with a guide to how digital can support the goal of positively impacting behavioral change to help people live healthier lives.

The new framework outlines the role that digital technology can play for companies as they build tailored roadmaps for their health initiatives. The Framework includes five steps to move the goals of any individual initiative to a portfolio of prioritized interventions to help drive behavioral change.

With case studies from CGF members, including the Migros Wellbeing Journey, Walgreens Balance Rewards for Healthy Choices®, L'Oréal's Digitising Human Experiences and Danone's Chatbots, as well as Spoon Guru's Artificial Intelligence-based Food Search and Discovery, and Yuka's app to keep consumers informed about the food they eat, the Framework also provides examples of how digital is already driving positive changes in consumer behavior.

Sharon Bligh, Director, Health & Wellness, The Consumer Goods Forum, said, 'Members of The Consumer Goods Forum are committed to driving positive change on a global scale. It is part of what makes us unique as an organization. With an increased focus on digital we hope this Framework will help inspire retailers and manufacturers around the world to pick up the baton and join us on this collaborative and digital journey to empower healthier people. Thank you to all CGF members who leaned in to help us co-build this with Capgemini.'

Behavioral change and digital as an enabler

Digital communications are now an essential part of everyday life and one of the most effective ways to reach consumers with accurate and personalized information. Digital is seen as a critical component for CGF members if they are to achieve their aim of taking a proactive, leadership role in empowering consumers to live healthier lives and drive shared business value, while providing transparent information and improving trust in the industry.

Kees Jacobs, Vice President, Global Consumer Products & Retail Sector, Capgemini said, 'Capgemini is pleased to have partnered with The Consumer Goods Forum and its members to develop a Digital Framework that will serve as a guide for companies all over the world embarking on a transformation journey for their business. Using our knowledge and experience working with clients across the industry, we see digital playing an important role for retailers and manufacturers in enabling healthier lives.'

For more information on the Global Health and Wellness Digital Framework click here.

About The Consumer Goods Forum

The Consumer Goods Forum ('CGF') is a global, parity-based industry network that is driven by its members to encourage the global adoption of practices and standards that serves the consumer goods industry worldwide. It brings together the CEOs and senior management of some 400 retailers, manufacturers, service providers, and other stakeholders across 70 countries, and it reflects the diversity of the industry in geography, size, product category and format. Its member companies have combined sales of EUR 3.5 trillion and directly employ nearly 10 million people, with a further 90 million related jobs estimated along the value chain. It is governed by its Board of Directors, which comprises more than 50 manufacturer and retailer CEOs. For more information, please visit: www.theconsumergoodsforum.com.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of 200,000 team members in over 40 countries. The Group reported 2017 global revenues of EUR 12.8 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.