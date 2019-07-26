Capgemini : Celcom Success Story

Initiatives led by Capgemini have resulted in more than 1.6 million new unique users per month for Celcom's mobile applications, 91% increase in e-store activations in less than 12 months, and a 13% increase in its Net Promoter Score [1]

A year-long development of web portals and new mobile applications enabled an enhanced customer experience and organizational cultural transformation for Celcom

Paris, July 26, 2019 -Capgemini today announced its successful implementation of new front-end digital channels for Celcom,one of the leading telecommunications groups in Asia, driving an increase in online revenues of over 60% for the brand. Celcom, the first mobile operator in Malaysia, is a member of the Axiata Group of Companies providing its services to 9 million users across Peninsula Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak.

Over the past year, Capgemini enabled the simplification of Celcom's existing processes and streamlined its way of working to ensure the brand could engage with its customers quickly and more effectively. Capgemini has also been supporting Celcom in its adaptation of new agile ways of working, where the implementation is crucial to boost Celcom's positioning as the most inspiring digital organization by 2022.

Capgemini's work with Celcom on its multi-year digital transformation initiatives has already resulted in new channels that significantly improved the telco's online customer experience, in-store efficiencies, and internal processes. The overall digital transformation project will, during the next five years, help Celcom to further increase its online sales, efficiently deliver hyper-targeted content and offers to its customers, with expected savings of approximately $6 million.

'In our aspiration to become the most inspiring digital organization by 2022, Celcom is continuously driving its capability to lead the way in providing consumers and businesses with the next generation of digitally-enabled solutions to meet their voice, data, and lifestyle needs,' said Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer, Celcom Axiata Berhad. 'Therefore, a reliable affiliate is crucial in ensuring that we are steering in the right direction. We are glad that with Capgemini's participation in our digital journey, we were able to identify what we needed to offer for a best-in-class digital experience, both online and offline in our stores, and ensure that we delivered on it to provide an excellent customer experience. The partnership demonstrates our incessant commitment to innovation and our customers, where the progress was made possible with Capgemini's flexibility and aptitude for delivering unique, largescale and best-in-class solutions.'

'Celcom approached us with a bold plan to transform every part of their business including how it worked internally through Robotic Process Automation of some functions, how customers engaged with the brand online and in-store, and how information flowed throughout the organization,' explains Gaurav Modi, Managing Director of Capgemini in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. 'Celcom has worked hand in hand with us to operate as a seamless, aligned team, to provide its employees and customers a superior experience.'

Digital channels enable concrete benefits for customers and employees

Capgemini built and implemented a suite of modern front end digital channels for Celcom that streamlined operations across online and offline channels. These included developing a series of web portals and mobile applications in less than a year, without any interruption to Celcom's fast-paced business processes, such as:

A new centralized web portal that encouraged greater engagement for Celcom with a more diverse customer base providing enhanced capabilities for speedy content discovery about plans and devices in a more accessible format.

The development of a new 'Celcom Life' mobile application that seamlessly consolidated two existing retail mobile apps into a single experience by simplifying the customer journey and advanced functionalities.

The creation of an e-Store to enable a greater focus on e-commerce by providing best-in-class product and services discovery along with a swift buying experience.

A new 'Celcom Pulse' mobile application for retail operations providing a significantly enhanced sales experience along with back-office capability to Celcom bluecube[2] outlets and dealers nationwide.

To learn more about the project click here.

[1] The Net Promoter Score is an index ranging from -100 to +100 that measures the willingness of customers to recommend a company's products or services to others. It is used as a proxy for gauging the customer's overall satisfaction with a company's product or service and the customer's loyalty to the brand.

[2]Celcom bluecubes are retail spaces that provide customers with an exciting and innovative in-store experience, combining innovations such as 3D printers and Devices on Display with a modern and industrial feel.