Capgemini : Idean, part of Capgemini Invent, welcomes Backelite teams from 6 countries into its creative studio network

January 9, 2019 - Idean, the creative studio network of Capgemini Invent, has welcomed Backelite teams from around the world into its studios. From today, Backelite in China, France, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain and Sweden will operate as Idean.

Founded in 2006, to conceive and design digital services that lie at the crossroads of end-users' expectations and brands' objectives, Backelite joined the Capgemini Group in 2011.

The consolidation of these creative service design agencies under a single brand and as one global team - Idean - brings together a wide array of design capabilities and makes it possible to further meet the digital transformation needs of global companies, as well as the demand for digital services in terms of design, business consulting, and development.

'Since 2006, Backelite has been a leading service design agency sharing a common passion for human-centered design; creating cutting-edge digital products and services. We are delighted to be welcoming this talented team to our Idean studio network,' said Risto Lahdesmaki, CEO and founder of Idean, part of Capgemini Invent. 'Capgemini Invent will now have a single world class design offer under one brand: Idean. Collectively we will bring the voice of design to the world in a powerful and coherent way and we will be able to address our clients' creative needs including design led transformation, design thinking and signature moments.'

