CAPGEMINI (CAP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/09 03:27:29 am
88.14 EUR   +0.75%
2018CAPGEMINI : Attractive timing with a long term view to go long again
2018CAPGEMINI SE : quaterly sales release
2018CAPGEMINI SE : annual earnings release
Capgemini : Idean, part of Capgemini Invent, welcomes Backelite teams from 6 countries into its creative studio network

01/09/2019 | 03:09am EST

January 9, 2019 - Idean, the creative studio network of Capgemini Invent, has welcomed Backelite teams from around the world into its studios. From today, Backelite in China, France, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain and Sweden will operate as Idean.

Founded in 2006, to conceive and design digital services that lie at the crossroads of end-users' expectations and brands' objectives, Backelite joined the Capgemini Group in 2011.

The consolidation of these creative service design agencies under a single brand and as one global team - Idean - brings together a wide array of design capabilities and makes it possible to further meet the digital transformation needs of global companies, as well as the demand for digital services in terms of design, business consulting, and development.

'Since 2006, Backelite has been a leading service design agency sharing a common passion for human-centered design; creating cutting-edge digital products and services. We are delighted to be welcoming this talented team to our Idean studio network,' said Risto Lahdesmaki, CEO and founder of Idean, part of Capgemini Invent. 'Capgemini Invent will now have a single world class design offer under one brand: Idean. Collectively we will bring the voice of design to the world in a powerful and coherent way and we will be able to address our clients' creative needs including design led transformation, design thinking and signature moments.'

About Idean

Idean is a global design agency that uses design as a strategic tool to transform businesses and create bolder futures. They partner with organizations of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 500 companies to achieve their design and business goal. Deeply rooted in a human-first approach, they create products, services, and experiences that make long-lasting impacts with customers. In 2017, Idean joined the Capgemini Group. It is part of Capgemini Invent.

About Capgemini Invent

As the digital innovation, consulting and transformation brand of the Capgemini Group, Capgemini Invent helps CxOs envision and build what's next for their organizations. Located in more than 30 offices and 22 creative studios around the world, its 6,000+ strong team combines strategy, technology, data science and creative design with deep industry expertise and insights, to develop new digital solutions and business models of the future.

Capgemini Invent is an integral part of Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of 200,000 team members in over 40 countries. The Group reported 2017 global revenues of EUR 12.8 billion. People matter, results count.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com/invent

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 08:08:00 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 13 158 M
EBIT 2018 1 541 M
Net income 2018 804 M
Debt 2018 1 236 M
Yield 2018 2,04%
P/E ratio 2018 17,95
P/E ratio 2019 15,23
EV / Sales 2018 1,16x
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
Capitalization 14 003 M
Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 124 €
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aiman Ezzat Co-Chief Operating Officer
Thierry Delaporte Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carole Ferrand Group Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Nicolet Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPGEMINI0.78%16 048
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION5.42%107 374
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES0.26%101 704
ACCENTURE0.39%94 214
VMWARE, INC.4.82%58 918
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING0.14%57 137
