Capgemini : Indosuez Wealth Management and Capgemini further strengthen partnership - Capgemini acquires a 20% stake in Azqore

About Azqore

Azqore is the expert partner in digital transformation for the wealth management companies of tomorrow. Azqore strengthens the operational efficiency of private banks and wealth management companies while supporting their efforts to ensure compliance with changing regulations. With more than 25 years' experience, the company offers its services to 30 clients in 11 countries via its three locations (Geneva, Lausanne and Singapore), and manages assets totalling CHF 150 billion.

Through its proprietary S2i platform, Azqore offers integrated technology services, an operational back office and consulting services for a range of projects.

The community of Azqore users can choose between a business process outsourcing (BPO) service provided by back-office experts and a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution using their own resources. These two solutions are based on a single version of an integrated S2i banking software, which is regularly updated to improve performance and ensure compliance with regulatory changes. The functionalities of this platform can be customised in advance with the help of secure API programming interfaces.

Azqore is a subsidiary of Indosuez Wealth Management group, the global wealth management brand of Crédit Agricole group. www.azqore.com

About Indosuez Wealth Management

Indosuez Wealth Management is the global wealth management brand of Crédit Agricole group, the world's 13th largest bank by Tier 1 capital (source: The Banker, July 2018).

Shaped by 140 years of experience helping families and entrepreneurs around the globe, Indosuez Wealth Management offers a tailored approach that enables each of its clients to manage, protect and pass on their wealth according to their specific needs. Its teams take a comprehensive view and provide expert advice and exceptional service, offering a wide range of services for the management of both personal and business assets.

Renowned for its combination of a human scale and a truly international reach, Indosuez Wealth Management has 3,110 employees in 14 countries around the world, in Europe (France, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Monaco and Switzerland), Asia-Pacific (Hong Kong, Singapore and New Caledonia), the Middle East (Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Lebanon) and the Americas (Brazil, Uruguay and Miami).

With €118 billion in assets under management (at 31/12/2017), the Indosuez Wealth Management Group is one of the global leaders in Wealth Management. www.ca-indosuez.com

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation. At the forefront of innovation, the Group helps its clients to take full advantage of the opportunities presented by the cloud, digital and various platforms. With 50 years' experience and extensive expertise in various business sectors, it supports companies and organisations in the realisation of their goals, from defining their strategy to carrying out operations. For Capgemini, it is people who bring real value to technology. Resolutely multicultural, the Group has 200,000 employees located in over 40 countries. The Group reported global revenues of €12.8 billion in 2017.

More information is available at www.capgemini.comPeople matter, results count.