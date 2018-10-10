Capgemini : Invent launches Smart Mobility Connect

Paris - October 10, 2018 - Capgemini Invent today announced the launch of Smart Mobility Connect, its first premium global offering for the automotive industry. Smart Mobility Connect combines the strategy, technology, artificial intelligence and analytics and creative design expertise of Capgemini Invent to help automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) identify new business opportunities, accelerate implementation speeds and increase customer satisfaction.

Dr. Rainer Mehl, Managing Director of Manufacturing, Automotive and Life Sciences for Capgemini Invent said, 'In this era of hyper-connectivity, everything about the way we buy, own and use a vehicle is transforming. Consumers expect a digital relationship with their car that is as personalized and seamless as their regular online interactions, and OEMs must keep pace to meet and exceed these expectations. Capgemini Invent is championing innovative ways of working to help OEMs tackle the new and evolving reality of the automotive landscape: from incorporating agile methodologies, learning and adapting in real-time, to rapid iteration and prototyping. By empowering automotive businesses with the right capabilities and mind-set, Smart Mobility Connect enables them to continually re-invent themselves as they adapt to their changing environments.'

The new offer comes at a time when automotive OEMs are facing massive industry disruption and new challenges that are altering the DNA of their business. The advent of emerging technologies and continuous innovation means that OEMs need to transition from being pure product companies to placing customers at the heart of their business. To do this successfully, OEMs need to lead coordinated transformation across all areas of their business: strategy, operations, technology and culture. One example of an automotive OEM whose digital transformation journey is already underway is AUDI AG:

'At Audi we have a great ambition for digital business. We are creating digital services, mobility services, platforms and solutions for customers, dealers and new ecosystem partners. With digital business, we want to contribute to the operating result,' said Nils Wollny, Head of Digital Business Strategy and Customer Experience AUDI AG. 'Obviously, we are looking for partners who can help us to realize our ambition, challenge us, provide knowledge as well as insights from other industries and bring strategies to life. Capgemini is one of these partners, supporting us with the capabilities of a modern digital consultancy.'

Capgemini Invent's new tailored offer for the automotive industry brings the mobility ecosystem to life through products and services delivered via three core pillars:

Connected Customer which uses advanced technologies and real-time data to provide actionable insights that heighten the impact of customer experience and deepen customer engagement.

Connected Services and Products which use data and insights to identify high-potential areas for new connected services and products aimed at increasing customer satisfaction by ensuring products and services are accessible across various channels and tailored to individual needs.

Connected Ecosystem which enables businesses to define their future positioning within the digital value chain and activate their vision through carefully designed and agile business and operating models.

Underpinning these pillars is the Group's 'Customer Engine', a technological framework which helps to implement its customer engagement platforms. Through the Customer Engine, Capgemini Invent, with the backing of Capgemini, can help clients define new customer experiences that deliver rapid and sustainable value for their customers, including state-of-the-art AI functionalities connecting all involved parties of the mobility ecosystem.

