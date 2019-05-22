Log in
CAPGEMINI

(CAP)
Capgemini : Leader in Everest Group's FAO Services

05/22/2019

Paris, May 22, 2019 - Capgemini today announced that it has been named a leader in Everest Group's PEAK MatrixTM forFinance and Accounting Outsourcing Services. The report evaluated 24 service providers based on vision and capability along with market impact.

According to the report, Capgemini was positioned as a Leader due to its 'strong expertise and capabilities across P2P[1], O2C[2], and R2R[3] processes, with strong penetration in the manufacturing sector.' In addition, the report also acknowledged Capgemini's 'revamp from Global Enterprise Model (GEM) to Digital Global Enterprise Model (D-GEM) - a flexible platform based architecture to guide its clients through their digital transformation journey.'

Carole Murphy, Head of Finance Powered by Intelligent Automation Practice, Business Services at Capgemini said: 'We are delighted to be recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix in Finance and Accounting Outsourcing services (FAO). In an extremely fast paced, digital and data driven environment, transformation can be complex for organizations looking to streamline their finance operations. Capgemini is committed to keeping its customers at the heart of its services in order to meet their business challenges globally, to gain a competitive advantage, reduce costs and drive innovation.'

'Capgemini has an ecosystem of digital solutions, including intelligent automation, chatbots, and advanced analytics that leverage both proprietary and third-party tools. What sets apart Capgemini is its strong methodologies and frameworks, such as ESOAR and D-GEM - a platform-based architecture, which it leverages along with its digital capabilities to help clients through their transformation journeys,' said Shirley Hung, Vice President, Everest Group.

With nearly 50 years' experience in finance and accounting services, Capgemini has a strong expertise in every finance function vital to a business, from infrastructure and applications to business process outsourcing. In the wake of evolving business requirements, Capgemini's Digital Global Enterprise Model© (D-GEM) enables its clients to be competitive in a rapidly changing, digital business environment.

Please click here to read the full report.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of over 200,000 team members in more than 40 countries. The Group reported 2018 global revenues of EUR 13.2 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.

[1] Procure to pay

[2] Order to cash

[3] Record to report

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 16:27:05 UTC
