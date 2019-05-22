Capgemini : Leader in Everest Group's FAO Services

Paris, May 22, 2019 - Capgemini today announced that it has been named a leader in Everest Group's PEAK MatrixTM forFinance and Accounting Outsourcing Services. The report evaluated 24 service providers based on vision and capability along with market impact.

According to the report, Capgemini was positioned as a Leader due to its 'strong expertise and capabilities across P2P[1], O2C[2], and R2R[3] processes, with strong penetration in the manufacturing sector.' In addition, the report also acknowledged Capgemini's 'revamp from Global Enterprise Model (GEM) to Digital Global Enterprise Model (D-GEM) - a flexible platform based architecture to guide its clients through their digital transformation journey.'

Carole Murphy, Head of Finance Powered by Intelligent Automation Practice, Business Services at Capgemini said: 'We are delighted to be recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix in Finance and Accounting Outsourcing services (FAO). In an extremely fast paced, digital and data driven environment, transformation can be complex for organizations looking to streamline their finance operations. Capgemini is committed to keeping its customers at the heart of its services in order to meet their business challenges globally, to gain a competitive advantage, reduce costs and drive innovation.'

'Capgemini has an ecosystem of digital solutions, including intelligent automation, chatbots, and advanced analytics that leverage both proprietary and third-party tools. What sets apart Capgemini is its strong methodologies and frameworks, such as ESOAR and D-GEM - a platform-based architecture, which it leverages along with its digital capabilities to help clients through their transformation journeys,' said Shirley Hung, Vice President, Everest Group.

With nearly 50 years' experience in finance and accounting services, Capgemini has a strong expertise in every finance function vital to a business, from infrastructure and applications to business process outsourcing. In the wake of evolving business requirements, Capgemini's Digital Global Enterprise Model© (D-GEM) enables its clients to be competitive in a rapidly changing, digital business environment.

Please click here to read the full report.

[1] Procure to pay

[2] Order to cash

[3] Record to report