Capgemini : Research Institute Ranked Number 1 for the quality of its research

Paris, September 24, 2018 -Capgemini Research Institute has been ranked No. 1 among 23 consulting and technology companies by independent analyst firm Source Global Research[1], for excellence in thought leadership content. Capgemini's research received its highest ranking due to its differentiation, appealing content, credible expert authors, and valuable recommendations with a clear call to action for readers. In Source's last report, Capgemini's research was ranked in the Top 3.

Source Global Research White Space analyzes and ranks consulting and technology firms' research based on its one-of-a-kind assessment methodology. In its latest report, 'Quality ratings of thought leadership for the first half of 2018', Source ranked Capgemini first out of 23 leading consultancies and technology firms. This recognition is a testament to Capgemini Research Institute's expertise in conducting credible and reliable research, leveraging a global ecosystem of experts internally and externally. The report stated that 'Capgemini's rise to the top of the table is a great example of what can be achieved with greater centralization, a clear and shared view of what good looks like, and a commitment to high quality thought leadership from the top of an organization.'

The report specifically praised Capgemini Research Institute's recent study, 'Automotive Smart Factories ' for offering new insights, presenting an engaging style of writing and appealing design, all reinforced by credible research that offers recommendations for organizations at each of the different stages of development.

Rachel Ainsworth, Head of Thought Leadership at Source Global Research said, 'Capgemini Research Institute tops our rankings thanks to the robustness of its research, its rigorous approach and the quality of its recommendations. With this ranking, Capgemini leads as an industry expert in creating credible content on emerging technologies.'

The Capgemini Research Institute is a dedicated in-house think tank focused on exploring the impact of emerging technologies on businesses. Created in 2012, the Institute works with a global ecosystem of internal and external experts to produce high-quality publications with sharp actionable insights and analyses on digital technologies.

Jerome Buvat, Global Head of Research, Capgemini Research Institute said, 'We are very proud to have secured the No. 1 ranking from Source Global Research. This is a great testimony to the robustness of our approach - working with a wide-ranging network of clients, partners, startups, academics and colleagues. This number one ranking recognizes and further boosts our resolve for helping businesses understand the fascinating future of a world where technology is at the forefront.'

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of 200,000 team members in over 40 countries. The Group reported 2017 global revenues of EUR 12.8 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.

About the Capgemini Research Institute

The Capgemini Research Institute is Capgemini's in-house think-tank on all things digital. The Institute publishes research on the impact of digital technologies on large traditional businesses. The team draws on the worldwide network of Capgemini experts and works closely with academic and technology partners. The Institute has dedicated research centers in India, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Visit us at https://www.capgemini.com/researchinstitute/

[1]Source is the leading provider of research about the management consulting market in Europe and the Middle East, with a growing footprint in the US, China, Brazil, Australia and Africa.