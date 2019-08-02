Log in
Capgemini SE: Availability of the First Half 2019 Financial Report

08/02/2019 | 12:34pm EDT

CAPGEMINI
Société Européenne au capital de 1 338 349 840 euros
Siège social à : Paris (17ème) 11, rue de Tilsitt
330 703 844 RCS Paris

Paris, August 2, 2019.

Capgemini filed on August 2, 2019 its First Half 2019 Financial Report with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

The First Half 2019 Financial Report is available in French on the website of the company at:
https://investors.capgemini.com/fr/event/résultats-du-1er-semestre-2019/

An English translation is also available at the following address:
https://investors.capgemini.com/en/event/h1-2019-results/

o 0 o

Attachment

