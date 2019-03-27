Capgemini : Winner of FinTechVisor Race to the Top 2019

Paris, March 27, 2019 - Germany based FinTech, Raisin, has been announced as the winner of Capgemini and Efma 's inaugural FinTechVisor Race to the Top.

The competition, which aims to uncover the most exciting FinTech innovations and connect start-ups to new mentoring and partnership opportunities, reached its climax during a recent online webinar. The event saw the three top finalists pitching their solutions to an elite panel of financial institutions and industry influencers. Each five-minute pitch was followed by a three-minute question and answer session, as the finalists were quizzed by the expert judging panel before the overall winner was decided.

Raisin was announced as the overall winner for their marketplace that provides partner banks with seamless, flexible access to wider European deposit markets, and helps distribution partners broaden their product portfolio.

Personetics took silver for their customer-facing AI solution that guides customers towards financial goals with personalized insights, advice and automated money management. Exagens took bronze for their behavioral solution to create better relational engagement and more product and service conversions in a bank's digital channels.

As the winner of the 2019 competition, Raisin will receive exclusive mentorship from Capgemini, an opportunity to present its solution during Efma's 'Bank + Fintech' Conference April 2-3, 2019, promotional opportunities at key industry events, and introductions to the major financial institutions involved in the judging panel.

The winning nominees also receive an invitation to join Capgemini's ScaleUp Qualification program which offers ScaleUps[1] opportunities to gain credibility and increase the likelihood of successful partnerships.

'Our congratulations go to Raisin for winning this year's FinTechVisor Race to the Top and to the other two top finalists,' said Elias Ghanem, Chief New Technologies Officer and FinTech Lead at Capgemini's Financial Services, Europe. 'The strength of the innovations we've seen since announcing the competition has been tremendous. It underlines the impact cooperation between FinTechs and institutions will have on the future of financial services and illustrates the huge potential of the FinTechVisor portal, as an enabler for effective collaboration between established and emerging companies.'

'Since its launch in May 2018, the FinTechVisor portal has become the home of a strong community of innovative FinTech organizations,' said Vincent Bastid, CEO of Efma. 'FinTechVisor Race to the Top 2019 builds on this, providing a platform for FinTechs to showcase the strength of their propositions and benchmark them against those of their peers, while providing new partnership opportunities for institutions.'

[1] ScaleUps are revenue-generating startups that have raised institutional or private funds and have a dedicated C-suite team.