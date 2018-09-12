Capgemini : launches ‘Capgemini Invent’, a new digital innovation, consulting and transformation global business line

Capgemini Invent combines market leading expertise in strategy, technology, data science and creative design,to help CxOs envision and build what's next for their businesses

Paris - September 12, 2018 - Capgemini today launched Capgemini Invent, a new global business line[1] that will focus on helping business leaders plot a path to the future and provide the right vehicle for getting there. Capgemini Invent combines, under one brand, the multi-disciplinary strengths of Capgemini Consulting and key expertise in technology and data science from the rest of the Group, with recent acquisitions of customer engagement firm LiquidHub, innovation consultancy Fahrenheit 212, and its three creative design agencies Idean, Adaptive Lab and Backelite.

The global business line comprises a 6,000+ strong team located in more than 30 offices and 10 creative studios around the world. Capgemini Invent's specialist capabilities provide clients with the ability to operate at the speed of digital; to ideate and design digital transformation strategy, tangible digital solution prototypes and transformation plans, while assessing the path for scaling and monitoring them by leveraging the full expertise of the Group. Capgemini Invent helps its clients to stay relevant and be ahead of the competition.

'We have built Capgemini Invent to meet increasing client demand for our advanced digital services,' comments Paul Hermelin, Chairman and CEO, Capgemini Group. 'This integrated global business line combines perfectly our specialist capabilities and expertise that are needed to design, create and trial new digital solutions and business models of the future, all supported by the recognized strengths of the Group to implement them at speed and scale.'

The introduction of Capgemini Invent is in response to a critical need for businesses to answer the complex question of 'what's next?' when it comes to their digital transformation strategy. Whether it's CEOs assessing the viability of adjacent markets or CMOs looking at new ways to engage customers, Capgemini Invent aims to provide clients with solutions to business problems, accelerating the development of ideas into prototypes and then progressing prototypes into scalable products and services by leveraging the rest of the Group, in order to drive new revenue streams, new ways to engage with customers and sustainable growth.

'For businesses today, determining what's next is a question that's getting harder to answer and even harder to realize. Leading companies must be open to invention - a radical rethinking and redesign of their core business models - in order to find new sources of value and ensure survival,' said Cyril Garcia, CEO Capgemini Invent. 'Capgemini Invent offers a new model for digital transformation delivery, bringing key sector expertise together with a broad cross-section of disciplines, from strategy and technology to data science and creative design. It also engages with its growing innovation eco-system of partners and start-ups to benefit digital projects. Working in close collaboration with our clients, Capgemini Invent applies a spirit of innovation to bring to life 'what's next'; orchestrating meaningful change across every facet of their business in an agile way to drive continuous growth.'

Capgemini Invent encapsulates the new ways that the Group is working with clients worldwide. Today, it is not only advising clients on digital innovation and transformation, but is also designing, building, operating and transferring expertise to help them reinvent their core businesses, along with inventing and implementing truly new processes, products and services. One example, in the data space, is the Group's recent work with Airbus on the 'skywise' digital aviation data platform, which will be the single platform of reference used by all major aviation players in Airbus' ecosystem, to improve operational performance and business results.

Stephane Bronoff, Connectivity Enterprise Architect at Airbus said, 'Throughout our journey to design and implement our innovative global skywise.connect platform, Capgemini has been a trusted partner, providing robust telecom expertise to shape our connectivity vision and supporting us in the operational phases of minimum viable product (MVP) and implementation leading to the commercial entry in service.'

Capgemini Invent combines key digital capabilities with deep sector expertise to help organizations to prototype, test and scale new products, services and business models, quickly and effectively. To do this, the new global business line comprises six integrated practices:

Innovation and Strategy to help envision change across organizations, helping to imagine, design and build the products, services, and business models of the future.

to help envision change across organizations, helping to imagine, design and build the products, services, and business models of the future. Customer Engagement to help businesses deliver value at every interaction, transforming the relationships they have with customers to drive business transformation.

to help businesses deliver value at every interaction, transforming the relationships they have with customers to drive business transformation. Future of Technology to help businesses capture the possibilities of emerging technology by creating tailored solutions for every type of business and sector.

to help businesses capture the possibilities of emerging technology by creating tailored solutions for every type of business and sector. Insight Driven Enterprise to utilize advanced data analytics, AI and automation technologies to drive financial excellence and enable strategic and real-time business decision-making.

to utilize advanced data analytics, AI and automation technologies to drive financial excellence and enable strategic and real-time business decision-making. Operations Transformation to help create smarter businesses by reinventing their supply chain, asset management and operational processes, to ultimately increase productivity and reduce time to market.

to help create smarter businesses by reinventing their supply chain, asset management and operational processes, to ultimately increase productivity and reduce time to market. People and Organization to help businesses master transformation, and prepare for the future of work, by developing the culture, workforce and skills they need for holistic business success in the digital age.

Organizations struggle to make progress with their digital transformation investments

The launch of Capgemini Invent comes at a critical time for businesses, many of whom feel they do not have the digital and leadership capabilities needed to make their digital transformation journey a success. This, according to the Capgemini Research Institute, which recently released the results of a report entitled 'Understanding Digital Mastery Today: Why companies are struggling with their digital transformations.' The report showed that despite huge investments in digital transformation initiatives, set to exceed $2 trillion by 2021[2], organizations today feel less equipped with the right leadership capabilities than they were six years ago (45% in 2012 compared to 35% in 2018), while less than half still feel they have the right digital capabilities to advance their transformations (39% in both 2012 and 2018.)

For more information on Capgemini Invent, visit www.capgemini.com/invent.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of 200,000 team members in over 40 countries. The Group reported 2017 global revenues of EUR 12.8 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.

[1] Capgemini's Global Business Lines (GBLs) manage key offerings; taking care of pre-sales, solutioning, client focused delivery, and developing talents and expertise in key domains for the Group including high-growth and emerging markets.

[2] IDC, 'IDC Forecasts Worldwide Spending on Digital Transformation Technologies to Reach $1.3 Trillion in 2018', December 2017