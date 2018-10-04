Log in
CAPGEMINI (CAP)
Capgemini : named a Leader for Finance and Accounting Digital Augmentation Suite by Everest Group

10/04/2018

Automation-driven digital capabilities are recognized in Everest Group's inaugural PEAK Matrix™

Paris, October 4, 2018 - Capgemini today announced that it has been named a 'Leader' in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix™ for Finance and Accounting Digital Augmentation Suite (F&A DAS). Capgemini was acknowledged for delivering 'widespread automation-driven capabilities across the entire value chain with particular penetration in the manufacturing sector.'

Everest Group evaluated 19 Finance and Accounting Outsourcing service providers for the report where they were assessed based on their vision and capability along with market impact. According to the report, Capgemini has successfully 'used RPA for process-agnostic solutions such as data ingestion, data extraction and process-specific automation. Capgemini was also recognized for enhancing front end/user interface layer using chatbots and self-service features, leveraging Odigo.'

Anis Chenchah, CEO Business Services Global Business Line, and member of the Group Executive Committee at Capgemini said: 'We are delighted to be positioned as a Leader in Everest Group's inaugural report on Finance and Accounting Digital Augmentation Suite. This recognition is a testament to Capgemini's longstanding expertise in finance and accounting services, embedded with automation- led solutions, and powered by a digital approach to solve our clients' complex business challenges worldwide.'

Rajesh Ranjan, Partner, Everest Group said: 'Enterprises increasingly seek FAO providers that can integrate multiple digital components and capabilities to drive higher efficiency, enable superior experience, and impact business outcomes. Capgemini, with its investments in automation capabilities, including RPA, intelligent OCR, and proprietary tools such as Odigo, is helping clients meet some of these objectives, making it a Leader in the F&A DAS PEAK MatrixTM 2018.'

Capgemini has been at the forefront of developing advanced client solutions using intelligent automation, cognitive and AI technologies. Capgemini's F&A service, Finance Powered by Intelligent Automation, demonstrates the digitally augmented services assessed by Everest. With automation rapidly changing the market landscape, it has become essential for IT service providers to deliver RPA-based delivery solutions, to help organizations in a wide range of areas such as data entry and validation, file and data manipulation, automated formatting and workflow acceleration.

To download the full copy, please click here.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of 200,000 team members in over 40 countries. The Group reported 2017 global revenues of EUR 12.8 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 15:52:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 13 106 M
EBIT 2018 1 487 M
Net income 2018 805 M
Debt 2018 1 077 M
Yield 2018 1,59%
P/E ratio 2018 22,79
P/E ratio 2019 19,57
EV / Sales 2018 1,53x
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
Capitalization 18 954 M
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Hermelin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aiman Ezzat Co-Chief Operating Officer
Thierry Delaporte Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carole Ferrand Group Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Nicolet Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPGEMINI13.76%21 751
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.13%139 854
ACCENTURE13.75%117 374
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES59.75%110 075
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING29.35%66 312
VMWARE, INC.23.35%63 182
