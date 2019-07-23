Log in
Capgemini : named a Leader in Advanced Analytics BPS by NelsonHall

07/23/2019 | 02:35am EDT

Paris, July 23, 2019 - Capgemini announced today that it has been named a 'Leader' in the NelsonHall Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) Report onAdvanced Analytics BPS. In the latest NEAT titled, 'Advanced Analytics BPS NEAT Assessment 2019.' Capgemini scored highly as a Leader in its evaluation grid for the 'ability to deliver immediate benefit' to customers and 'ability to meet future client requirements.' NelsonHall assessed 11 vendors offering advanced analytics business process services (BPS) for this report.

The report primarily highlighted Capgemini's 'proprietary suite of predictive algorithms and accelerators and interactive insights with a portfolio of implementations across sectors and network of strategic analytics and AI partnerships and tie-ins.' In addition, it also acknowledged Capgemini's expertise in the following areas:

  • Strong spend and RCM analytics capabilities with proprietary tools and frameworks and client base
  • Strong supply chain analytics capability with multiple implementations
  • Implementations in computer vision and image analytics with planned investments
  • Investments in IoT analytics.

Bala Natarajan, Senior Director - AI, Data Science and Analytics, Business Services at Capgemini said: 'We are delighted to be positioned as a Leader by NelsonHall for our strong expertise in analytics across sectors and geographies. Our rich experience in analytics is focused on solving complex business challenges of customers, producing measurable gains in business outcomes and driving their growth journey through innovation.'

Ivan Kotzev, Lead Analyst CX Services at NelsonHall said: 'Capgemini has robust analytics capabilities aligned with current client needs such as predictive algorithms and accelerators in spend, RCM, and supply chain analytics. It has also invested in the next stage of analytics services in AI, computer vision, and IoT to meet future market requirements across industries such as food, auto, and medical device manufacturing.'

Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation, digital transformation and a customer centric approach. Its in-depth analytics expertise is backed by a variety of industrialized offerings covering different business areas such as procurement, supply chain marketing, sales and HR, tailored for organizations to optimize their processes with the help of actionable insights from data.

To read the full report click here.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of over 200,000 team members in more than 40 countries. The Group reported 2018 global revenues of EUR 13.2 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in IT and business services. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 06:34:01 UTC
