Capgemini : positioned as a Leader by ISG

Recognized for its comprehensive ADM services and Continuous Testing capabilities in ISG's Provider Lens™ study

Paris, October 18, 2018 - Capgemini today announced that it has been named a 'Leader' in ISG's 'Provider Lens™ 2019 - Next-Gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) Services' in three key markets, US, Europe and UK. The report acknowledged that Capgemini's 'ADMnext services offer clients the ability to excel at the fundamentals of ADM; enhance the core; and innovate to achieve sustainable competitive advantages.' ISG evaluated over 30 companies for this report based on portfolio attractiveness and competitive strength.

ISG has released individual reports for the US, Europe and the UK, where it summarized Capgemini's standout capabilities in ADM and Continuous Testing. Both the Europe and UK reports cited that 'Capgemini's functional capabilities and capacities are vast and cover all customer ADM requirements - up to the implementation of entire application landscapes.' ISG has also cited Capgemini's 'rapid digital portfolio expansion in the US to support the ADM engagements in transformation services.'

In terms of Continuous Testing, the Europe and UK region reports highlighted that 'Capgemini's technical approaches are diverse, and the ecosystem is constantly expanding.' In addition, Capgemini's proprietary tools, have been acknowledged in all the three reports, 'including SmartQA[1], intelligent Test Automation Platform[2] (iTAP), SmartFoundry[3], SmartAnalytics[4] and NFT Hub[5], that help bring value across different testing stages by ensuring both agility and quality.'

Brad Little, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Application Services at Capgemini said: 'Business success in a highly digitalized environment is dependent on streamlined processes, workforces, user experience, and IT capabilities all being application driven in an efficient way. We are proud to be positioned as a Leader by ISG for our best-in-class Next-Gen ADM and Testing capabilities including our sector specific approach across Financial Services, Digital Manufacturing and Life Sciences. With digital transformation and innovation at the heart of Capgemini's services, we are committed to enabling enterprises to improve their business agility and speed, increase operational excellence and enhance their applications portfolio for today's digital age.'

Oliver Nickels, Analyst at ISG said: 'For ISG, leaders not only provide highly attractive and innovative product and service offerings, but are also opinion leaders, providing strategic impulses to the market. Capgemini has been very successful in industrializing the delivery of its full-stack services portfolio. ISG recognizes Capgemini as a leader in Next-Gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) Services in the UK, Europe and the US in 2019. Capgemini continuously expands its capabilities in data science, cognitive and AI technologies; provides deep industry expertise and a wide spectrum of long-lasting technology and industry-related partnerships.'

Capgemini is at the forefront of providing integrated ADM services across the full scope of business and technical requirements for its clients worldwide. Its ADMnext portfolio empowers enterprises to create a culture of continuous improvement and increased IT efficiency, and boosts innovation for better business outcomes.

To download a full copy of the reports, please click here.

[1] Capgemini's Smart QA is an analytics-driven platform that helps banks, financial institutions, and insurers build an end-to-end ecosystem, which includes testing assets, a test environment, test data and performance data.

[2]The Intelligent Test Automation Platform allows financial institutions to run parallel tests, automate test resource management, and continuously test on any IT infrastructure that is on-premises, on the cloud, or on a designated server farm.

[3]Smart Foundry is an integrated environment and test data provisioning factory using Dockers and data management solutions. This factory provides environments based on the visual and configurable configuration management database.

[4]Capgemini Smart Analytics Platform is a powerful analytics engine that leverages new technologies and techniques for the ingestion, collation and analysis of customer related data.

[5]NFT Hub is the orchestration platform for performance testing and engineering which can automate most activities from project request intake to fulfilment, NFR validation to test plan creation, smart script design to workload modelling and test execution to predictive analytics