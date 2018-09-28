Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Capgemini    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI (CAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Capgemini : wins the Railsponsible 2018 Climate Change Supplier Award for “General Services Related to Rail”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 09:02am CEST

Paris, September 28, 2018 - Capgemini announced today that it has received the Railsponsible Climate Change Supplier Award in the category 'General Services Related to Rail'. Capgemini was singled out from 10 other nominees for its ability to help its clients to reduce their carbon footprint through the development of external environmental programs and sustainable solutions. Capgemini was also recognized for its ability to drive the execution of its own sustainable goals and strategy.

A Railsponsible jury, made up of representatives from Europe's leading rail organizations evaluated and ranked suppliers using three criteria: sustainability and climate strategy, availability of climate targets, and best practice initiatives to manage climate impacts.

Railsponsible is an industry initiative focused on sustainable procurement. Members of Railsponsible include major European railway operators, rail manufacturers and rail components suppliers that work together to continuously improve sustainability practices throughout the railway industry supply chain.

'Capgemini's impressive performance was based on its longterm relationships with rail clients and train companies across Europe and how sustainability was infused into its client implementations, from strategy through to execution and results. For years, the Capgemini Group has gone the extra mile to achieve its sustainability goals,' comments Stefan Burkle, Chair of Railsponsible and CPO of SNCF.

Capgemini uses data-driven insights from its carbon management approach to identify opportunities for solid and meaningful improvements and has already reduced its emissions per employee by 15% (from 2.99 tCO2e in 2015 to 2.53 tCO2e in 2017). Example initiatives that have helped Capgemini to achieve this include, a program in the Netherlands to encourage employees to use public transport also on Saturday and Sunday for private travel. As a result, the number of employees using public transport on the weekend increased by 10%; flexible working arrangements so that team members can work and travel more smartly including bicycle policies. While in India, Capgemini has partnered with a mobile app to promote ridesharing across several key office locations. Over 25,300 employees have signed up to this program which has represented in 2017 a total of 2.1 million km carpooled saving (about 370 tCO2e).

'We believe that one of the greatest contributions we can make to addressing global environmental challenges is through the services we deliver to our clients. It is therefore a key consideration for every solution we develop. That is why we are proud that our European rail clients have recognized Capgemini for being the supplier that really makes a positive impact on our climate,' said Jeroen Versteeg, Deputy Head of Capgemini's Europe Strategic Business Unit.

Capgemini strives for legal compliance and continuous improvement of its environmental performance on significant environmental aspects such as energy management and business travel. The Group has made strong commitments to reduce its carbon emissions per employee by 20% in 2020 and 30% by 2030. It was one of the first in its sector to commit to ambitious Science Based Targets[1] to reduce its carbon emissions.

For further information on Capgemini's Environmental Sustainability approach and performance read the latest report here: https://www.capgemini.com/resources/group-environmental-sustainability-report-2017-18/

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of 200,000 team members in over 40 countries. The Group reported 2017 global revenues of EUR 12.8 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.

[1] The Science Based Targets initiative champions science-based target setting as a powerful way of boosting companies' competitive advantage in the transition to the low-carbon economy. It is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and is one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments.

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 07:01:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPGEMINI
09:02aCAPGEMINI : wins the Railsponsible 2018 Climate Change Supplier Award for &ldquo..
PU
08:04aCAPGEMINI : BullStreet District celebrates Columbia's largest tech jobs expansio..
AQ
09/27CAPGEMINI : wins Pivotal Customer Impact award
PU
09/25CAPGEMINI SE : Launch of a fifth Employee Share Ownership Plan
AQ
09/24CAPGEMINI : Research Institute Ranked Number 1 for the quality of its research
PU
09/24INFOSYS : 5 it firms on rbi's cims shortlist
AQ
09/24CAPGEMINI : Launch of a fifth Employee Share Ownership Plan
PU
09/24CAPGEMINI : Modernized hybrid cloud integration is the key to unlocking the busi..
PU
09/24CAPGEMINI SE : Launch of a fifth Employee Share Ownership Plan
GL
09/21CAPGEMINI : Apprentices to fill cyber security skills gap
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27Capgemini SE ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/26Capgemini SE (CGEMY) CEO Paul Hermelin on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
07/26Capgemini SE ADR reports 1H results 
04/30Capgemini's (CAPMF) CEO Paul Hermelin on Q1 2018 Revenues Call (Transcript) 
04/26CLPS Proposes Terms For U.S. IPO 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 13 105 M
EBIT 2018 1 488 M
Net income 2018 805 M
Debt 2018 1 076 M
Yield 2018 1,62%
P/E ratio 2018 22,27
P/E ratio 2019 19,12
EV / Sales 2018 1,49x
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
Capitalization 18 516 M
Chart CAPGEMINI
Duration : Period :
Capgemini Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 127 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Hermelin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aiman Ezzat Co-Chief Operating Officer
Thierry Delaporte Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carole Ferrand Group Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Nicolet Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPGEMINI12.85%21 563
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.18%135 920
ACCENTURE11.08%116 484
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES61.71%114 997
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.92%65 130
VMWARE, INC.24.35%64 604
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.