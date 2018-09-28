Capgemini : wins the Railsponsible 2018 Climate Change Supplier Award for “General Services Related to Rail”

Paris, September 28, 2018 - Capgemini announced today that it has received the Railsponsible Climate Change Supplier Award in the category 'General Services Related to Rail'. Capgemini was singled out from 10 other nominees for its ability to help its clients to reduce their carbon footprint through the development of external environmental programs and sustainable solutions. Capgemini was also recognized for its ability to drive the execution of its own sustainable goals and strategy.

A Railsponsible jury, made up of representatives from Europe's leading rail organizations evaluated and ranked suppliers using three criteria: sustainability and climate strategy, availability of climate targets, and best practice initiatives to manage climate impacts.

Railsponsible is an industry initiative focused on sustainable procurement. Members of Railsponsible include major European railway operators, rail manufacturers and rail components suppliers that work together to continuously improve sustainability practices throughout the railway industry supply chain.

'Capgemini's impressive performance was based on its longterm relationships with rail clients and train companies across Europe and how sustainability was infused into its client implementations, from strategy through to execution and results. For years, the Capgemini Group has gone the extra mile to achieve its sustainability goals,' comments Stefan Burkle, Chair of Railsponsible and CPO of SNCF.

Capgemini uses data-driven insights from its carbon management approach to identify opportunities for solid and meaningful improvements and has already reduced its emissions per employee by 15% (from 2.99 tCO2e in 2015 to 2.53 tCO2e in 2017). Example initiatives that have helped Capgemini to achieve this include, a program in the Netherlands to encourage employees to use public transport also on Saturday and Sunday for private travel. As a result, the number of employees using public transport on the weekend increased by 10%; flexible working arrangements so that team members can work and travel more smartly including bicycle policies. While in India, Capgemini has partnered with a mobile app to promote ridesharing across several key office locations. Over 25,300 employees have signed up to this program which has represented in 2017 a total of 2.1 million km carpooled saving (about 370 tCO2e).

'We believe that one of the greatest contributions we can make to addressing global environmental challenges is through the services we deliver to our clients. It is therefore a key consideration for every solution we develop. That is why we are proud that our European rail clients have recognized Capgemini for being the supplier that really makes a positive impact on our climate,' said Jeroen Versteeg, Deputy Head of Capgemini's Europe Strategic Business Unit.

Capgemini strives for legal compliance and continuous improvement of its environmental performance on significant environmental aspects such as energy management and business travel. The Group has made strong commitments to reduce its carbon emissions per employee by 20% in 2020 and 30% by 2030. It was one of the first in its sector to commit to ambitious Science Based Targets[1] to reduce its carbon emissions.

For further information on Capgemini's Environmental Sustainability approach and performance read the latest report here: https://www.capgemini.com/resources/group-environmental-sustainability-report-2017-18/

[1] The Science Based Targets initiative champions science-based target setting as a powerful way of boosting companies' competitive advantage in the transition to the low-carbon economy. It is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and is one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments.