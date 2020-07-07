Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Capgemini SE    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Basel IV: How close are the IRBA banks to the output floor?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 11:19am EDT
Output floor: background and implementation

Since the publication of Basel II, banks can generally use two methods to determine minimum capital requirements (MCRs). The Standardized Approach (SA), which is by default approved for all banks, prescribes risk weights for all categories of risk assets. Alternatively, a complex but more risk-adequate, internal ratings-based approach (IRBA), that considers the actual risk situation of a bank by modelling credit risk based on internal and external customer-specific data, can be applied. The use of IRBA requires constant investment in model development and validation but allows a great deal of leeway to determine and possibly reduce a bank's minimum capital requirements. As a result of these advantageous effects, most major European banks implemented IRBA years ago with the introduction of Basel II requirements.

However, the Targeted Review of Internal Models (TRIM 2019) concluded that the risk-weighted assets (RWA) calculated using internal models are in some cases highly inconsistent and therefore unreliable, unlike RWA calculated using SA. At different banks, the risk quantification of the same loan portfolio led to varying RWA results due to critical deficiencies in the development of PD and LGD models and in the assessment of data quality. The numerous shortcomings of internal models are now to be corrected by introducing the output floor from the finalized Basel III reform. From 2023 onwards, an RWA result calculated according to the IRBA should be at least 50% of the RWA calculated with SA. Subsequently, the output floor will increase by five percentage points annually until it reaches its final value of 72.5 % in 2028.

Despite the gradual introduction of the output floor, financial institutions should already start looking into the acquisition of additional capital, as the cost of capital is likely to increase due to rising demand. In order to estimate the amount of additional capital required, the following question should be answered: to what extent are IRBA banks already below the output floor?

Impact of the output floor on capital requirements Figure 1: Drivers of the minimum capital increase after implementation of the finalized Basel III reforms, source: Basel III Monitoring Exercise of EBA , April 2020

According to EBA estimates (Basel III Monitoring, sample: 105 banks), a minimum capital shortfall of €23 billion will arise in Europe as a result of the full implementation of the finalized Basel reforms. The internationally active large banks* will be affected most, with a shortfall of €19.5 billion. The output floor is the most important driver of change: almost one third (Figure 1) of the total capital increase required will be caused by the introduction of the output floor.

Figure 2: Cumulative impact of the output floor on MRC during the implementation phase in percentage points, source: Basel III Monitoring Exercise of EBA , April 2020

The capital bottleneck resulting from the output floor is distributed unevenly over the years 2023-2028 (Figure 2). Based on data from the EBA Basel III monitoring exercise, the large international banks (Group 1) are already close to the 50% output floor that will first become effective in 2023. The first significant capital increase is expected in 2025, in the following years the influence of the output floor on MRC will increase progressively. This means that Group 1 banks will have to raise additional capital worth several billion euros in the years 2025-2028 to comply with the output floor regulation.

For Group 2, the cumulative impact of the output floor follows a relatively linear course. The largest capital need will arise in the first year of the phased implementation of the output floor. This indicates a currently large difference in RWA results calculated according to IRBA and SA.

Outlook for banks

The introduction of the output floor is expected to lead to a significant increase in minimum capital requirements - for large international banks only in the second half of the implementation phase, for other banks already at the beginning. However, the possibilities for rapid capital increases are highly limited with ever-increasing competition and low profitability, which has been further aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our experts from the Data, Finance, Risk & Compliance team have developed alternative, cost-effective solutions. Read how RWA can be reduced using AI and tokenization and how the benefits of IRB approaches can be determined after the introduction of the output floor.

*Banks that have Tier 1 capital in excess of €3 billion

This blog is co-authored by Maria Kurday.

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 15:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CAPGEMINI SE
11:19aBASEL IV : How close are the IRBA banks to the output floor?
PU
07/02CAPGEMINI : Report from Kolkata – HR under COVID-19 and Cyclone Amphan
PU
07/01CAPGEMINI : Press Release // Organizations successfully scaling their AI initiat..
AQ
06/24CAPGEMINI : Anne Lebel joins the Capgemini Group as Chief Human Resources Office..
PU
06/24CAPGEMINI : Press Release // Anne Lebel joins the Capgemini : Group as Chief Hum..
AQ
06/23CAPGEMINI : Introduces New FAST Commerce Solutions for Businesses to Quickly Dev..
BU
06/23CAPGEMINI : When back-office operations don't align with front-end experience
PU
06/22CAPGEMINI : Digital CX takes center stage as mid-sized banks scramble to optimiz..
PU
06/19CAPGEMINI : Ministry of Defence in the UK chooses Capgemini to run its IT Servic..
PU
06/19CAPGEMINI : Press Release // Ministry of Defence in the UK chooses Capgemini : t..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15 760 M 17 803 M 17 803 M
Net income 2020 761 M 860 M 860 M
Net Debt 2020 4 726 M 5 339 M 5 339 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
Yield 2020 1,57%
Capitalization 17 648 M 19 957 M 19 937 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 219 314
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart CAPGEMINI SE
Duration : Period :
Capgemini SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 108,43 €
Last Close Price 104,30 €
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aiman Ezzat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Nicolet Chief Technology Officer
Daniel M. Bernard Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPGEMINI SE-4.22%19 957
ACCENTURE3.31%138 405
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.70%113 805
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.33%106 716
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.71%64 780
VMWARE, INC.-1.74%62 501
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group