Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Capgemini SE    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Capgemini : Activist Elliott ends opposition to CapGemini's Altran bid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 04:27am EDT

U.S. activist fund Elliott ended its long resistance to software company CapGemini's $4.1 billion (3.38 billion pounds) friendly takeover of smaller rival Altran on Wednesday.

Elliott said in a regulatory filing with France's AMF regulator that the recent worldwide stock market slump meant it was now prepared to sell its Altran shares to CapGemini.

The activist investor had been holding out for CapGemini to make a higher bid, arguing its offer undervalued Altran.

In January, CapGemini had slightly raised the value of its bid for Altran to 14.5 euros a share from 14 euros, valuing the company at 3.7 billion euros (3.37 billion pounds).

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES 0.21% 14.43 Real-time Quote.1.69%
CAPGEMINI SE 2.40% 59.82 Real-time Quote.-46.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAPGEMINI SE
04:27aCAPGEMINI : Activist Elliott ends opposition to CapGemini's Altran bid
RE
03/16CAPGEMINI : The Paris Court of Appeal confirms the conformity of Capgemini's fri..
AQ
03/13CAPGEMINI : The Paris Court of Appeal confirms the conformity of Capgemini's fri..
PU
03/11CAPGEMINI : Evolution of the composition of the Board of Directors in view of th..
PU
03/11CAPGEMINI : Evolution of the composition of the Board of Directors of Capgemini ..
AQ
03/10CAPGEMINI SE : Notice of trading on own shares from March 2 to March 9 2020
GL
03/05CAPGEMINI : The Automotive Industry in the Era of Sustainability report
PU
03/05CAPGEMINI PRESS RELEASE // 62% OF AU : finds new Capgemini report
AQ
03/02CAPGEMINI SE : Notice of trading on own shares from February 20 to February 28, ..
GL
03/02CAPGEMINI : and Audi plan to form a joint venture focused on SAP and Cloud servi..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 16 717 M
EBIT 2020 2 134 M
Net income 2020 995 M
Debt 2020 2 526 M
Yield 2020 3,54%
P/E ratio 2020 9,54x
P/E ratio 2021 8,12x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
EV / Sales2021 0,62x
Capitalization 9 753 M
Chart CAPGEMINI SE
Duration : Period :
Capgemini SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 122,48  €
Last Close Price 58,28  €
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 110%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aiman Ezzat Chief Operating Officer
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Nicolet Chief Technology Officer
Daniel M. Bernard Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPGEMINI SE-46.48%10 712
ACCENTURE-25.10%100 145
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-20.43%94 749
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-16.44%83 968
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-28.18%55 865
VMWARE, INC.-36.79%40 033
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group