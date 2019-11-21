Capgemini : Bangalore campus is first corporate campus in India to receive Net-Zero Energy Platinum certification

Paris, November 21, 2019 - Capgemini today announced that its Bangalore EPIP (Export Promotion Industrial Park) campus is the first corporate campus in India to receive the Net-Zero Energy - Platinum certification from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), a part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) aimed at creating a sustainable future for all. With the IGBC Net Zero-Platinum rating - the highest level under the IGBC rating system - the campus has achieved a unique status of being self-sustaining by generating an equal amount of green energy from renewable resources as is needed for its operations.

Ashwin Yardi, CEO of Capgemini in India and member of the Group Executive Committee said, 'This is a big milestone towards achieving Capgemini's sustainability vision and is a testament to our commitment to be a leading responsible and sustainable organization. We will continue to ensure that we live up to being architects of positive futures, where we create a meaningful societal and environmental impact on our journey of growth and evolution.'

Designed to be climate responsive with net-zero energy consumption, the Bangalore campus introduced a range of sustainable initiatives, including the installation of smart aisle containment for efficient cooling at its data center; efficient modular uninterrupted power supply systems for its data center, network rooms and desktops; variable refrigerant flow systems and water cooled chillers for comfort air conditioning; and a dual feeder electricity supply to reduce diesel generator operations.

Once energy consumption was made efficient, the focus shifted to generating, from renewable sources, all the energy that is consumed on campus. An in-house captive solar plant of 1100kwp with bidirectional energy meters was commissioned. The meters export unused green energy to the local grid during weekends and holidays. Capgemini also entered into a long-term agreement for purchase of renewable power from offsite solar and wind farms, ensuring the total power consumed is completely from renewable sources.

Dr. Chandrasekhar Hariharan, Co-Chair, IGBC Bangalore Chapter said, 'The vision of the CII Indian Green Building Council is to enable a sustainable environment for all and facilitate India to be one of the global leaders in sustainable environment by 2025. I congratulate Capgemini on this remarkable achievement. Sustainability is a collective responsibility. Employees need to also do their bit by turning off lights, laptops, and taps to ensure preservation.'

Capgemini's Bangalore campus is nestled in the heart of India's first technology hub and is spread over 16 acres with seven state-of-the-art buildings surrounded by large open spaces, a body of water, and landscaped gardens. The sustainably designed campus places emphasis on harvesting rainwater and adapting energy efficient technologies that support the functioning of operations including an in-house gymnasium, a crèche, and an employee recreation center for over 9,000 team members.

