Capgemini : Battery technologies will transform the utilities industries

Consumers want green energy, but it is not always a steady source of power. That makes energy storage key to the future.

Battery technology is evolving, and the industry is starting to experiment with new solutions. The South Australia Power Network installed batteries to help manage its renewable energy flow and has already experienced a positive return on investment.

As the cost of batteries continues to fall, utilities are relying on them more to manage energy flow and peak situations.

Joe Fisher from Lithium Werks and Capgemini's Perry Stoneman join me in discussing the exciting possibilities ahead, including the second-life battery market and increasing the percentage of renewable power.

Listen to our podcast on how batteries and energy storage are the future and how utilities can embrace the energy transition.

For more energy and utilities insights and analysis, tune into our World Energy Markets Observatory podcast and read our blog on five trends that will transform energy and utilities in 2019.

And for more on electric vehicles, check out this paper on on the EV charging infrastructure ecosystem and emerging business models.