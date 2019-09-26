Log in
Capgemini : Clearance from CFIUS for proposed acquisition of Altran

09/26/2019 | 12:38pm EDT

Paris, 26 September 2019 - Capgemini (Euronext Paris: CAP) today announced that it has received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for its proposed acquisition of Altran (Euronext Paris: ALT). After the announcement of the filing of the draft offer document with the French financial market authority AMF (Autorité des marchés financiers), this regulatory clearance is a new step towards the completion of this combination, which is expected by the end of 2019.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release is disseminated for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any securities of Altran Technologies.

Investors and shareholders are strongly advised to read the documentation relating to the tender offer, which includes the terms and conditions of the offer, as well as any amendments or supplements to those documents as they will contain important information about Capgemini, Altran Technologies and the proposed transaction. The draft offer document prepared by Capgemini was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers and disseminated on September 23, 2019. The tender offer and the draft offer document remain subject to review by the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

The transaction remains subject to the required regulatory authorizations and other customary conditions, as described in the documentation relating to the tender offer.

This press release must not be published, broadcast or distributed, directly or indirectly, in any country in which the distribution of this information is subject to legal restrictions. The tender offer will not be open to the public in jurisdictions in which its launch is subject to legal restrictions.

The publication, broadcasting or distribution of this press release in certain countries may be subject to legal or regulatory restrictions. Therefore, persons located in countries where this press release is published, broadcasted or distributed must inform themselves about and comply with such restrictions. Capgemini disclaims any responsibility for any violation of such restrictions.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of over 200,000 team members in more than 40 countries. The Group reported 2018 global revenues of EUR 13.2 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 16:37:01 UTC
