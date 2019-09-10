Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Capgemini SE    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/10 07:51:35 am
110.375 EUR   -1.32%
07:37aCAPGEMINI : Even huge cloud migrations can go smoothly – with a little help
PU
07:37aCAPGEMINI : and Airbus – making a success of RPA
PU
05:47aCAPGEMINI : Digital Patient Ecosystem
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Capgemini : Even huge cloud migrations can go smoothly – with a little help

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 07:37am EDT

Organizations regardless of industry are continuing to move to the cloud. Leveraging the cloud over an on-prem environment is typically less expensive yet more secure, reliable and flexible over traditional on-prem solutions. In addition, cloud environments allow you to scale compute and store resources as needed while only paying for what you use.

Even with these advantages, moving large systems to the cloud can be daunting. The right technology and partners can make the transition easier.

Our client CONA Services, for example, chose to move its existing SAP HANA-based IT platform to Microsoft Azure. Coke One North America (CONA) provides the 12 largest Coca-Cola Company North American bottling partners with tools to collaborate as one company, and it manages the solution.

CONA migrated to Azure for three main reasons: cost, strategy, and speed. They needed to lift and shift nine landscapes, five of them physical, to SAP HANA on Azure. The project involved disaster recovery with multi-tier SAP HANA system replication and a production SAP Business Warehouse (SAP BW) on SAP HANA in a scale-out 7 + 1 node configuration. This was all with a database size of more than 12 terabytes and 40 Azure Virtual Machines running the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 operating system.

At the time, it was the largest Azure migration of its kind.

Capgemini, SAP, and Microsoft minimized the downtime for bottlers and finished the migration in seven months. Capgemini mapped out and managed crucial elements of the move, working with key stakeholders from Microsoft and SAP to ensure that the shift was as seamless as possible.

The move to Azure means the platform is easily accessible and scalable for bottlers and distributors. CONA Services is already experiencing increased performance and functionality. For example, more detailed information will help the sales team offer the right upsells at different customer locations. And the company now has a base on which to build greater capabilities in analytics and machine learning.

Every cloud migration brings unique challenges to overcome, but a good plan and team can make the transition smoother. This is especially critical as markets continue to be disrupted and companies embrace the cloud to navigate these dynamic environments.

Becky Hsu is a Client Partner at Capgemini. Contact her at becky.hsu@capgemini.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 11:36:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPGEMINI SE
07:37aCAPGEMINI : and Airbus – making a success of RPA
PU
07:37aCAPGEMINI : Even huge cloud migrations can go smoothly – with a little hel..
PU
05:47aCAPGEMINI : Digital Patient Ecosystem
PU
09/05CAPGEMINI : Electric cars present utilities with a new opportunity
PU
09/05CAPGEMINI : Agile distribution models are a more efficient way to serve evolving..
PU
09/05CAPGEMINI : The road to customer loyalty is paved with partnerships
PU
09/05CAPGEMINI : Sogeti Umeå ökar på IT-branschens andel kvinnor
AQ
09/05SMART TALK : How organizations and consumers are embracing voice and chat assist..
PU
09/04CAPGEMINI : Court rules against taking former Border Guard Chief Garbars into cu..
AQ
09/04CAPGEMINI : Internal Security Bureau requests former Border Guard chief Garbars ..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 14 192 M
EBIT 2019 1 745 M
Net income 2019 905 M
Debt 2019 659 M
Yield 2019 1,71%
P/E ratio 2019 20,9x
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,35x
EV / Sales2020 1,23x
Capitalization 18 477 M
Chart CAPGEMINI SE
Duration : Period :
Capgemini SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 125,85  €
Last Close Price 111,85  €
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aiman Ezzat Co-Chief Operating Officer
Thierry Delaporte Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carole Ferrand Group Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Nicolet Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPGEMINI SE28.86%20 432
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION23.67%126 326
ACCENTURE38.17%124 134
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.31%114 293
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING32.13%72 924
VMWARE, INC.7.52%60 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group