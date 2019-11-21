Capgemini : Four key components to writing effective credit-to-cash emails

Have you ever read an email that has nothing to do with the subject line? Or perhaps you've started to read the first paragraph, and then the second, only to find you're lost in the high grass - only one-tenth of the way through the 'dissertation' - and have absolutely no idea what the email means?

We all have a lot on our plate at work. This means it's paramount that you write and structure your emails that get to the point quickly, yet provide the critical information needed to elicit an informed opinion or response. Clear and concise emails are even more critical when speed is of the essence.

Accounts receivable collectors use email as their primary form of communication. Unlike phone calls, which for many years were the only way to communicate with customers, today's collectors must be masters of email communication.

To this end, there are four important components that can help you write and structure effective collection emails:

Use a specific subject line

Include an informative topic - such as 'Help needed,' 'Account status,' or simply 'Credit request,' and always include the account name and number

- such as 'Help needed,' 'Account status,' or simply 'Credit request,' and always include the account name and number Be logical - to avoid any confusion, make sure your subject line relates to the actual content of the email

Create brief yet descriptive email content

Always be professional and polite - as it's difficult to convey tone in text, especially when you're being concise, don't put anything in an email that you would not say to a room full of people

- as it's difficult to convey tone in text, especially when you're being concise, don't put anything in an email that you would not say to a room full of people Consider the receiver - shorter paragraphs of 1-3 sentences makes it easier for someone reading and responding on their phone

- shorter paragraphs of 1-3 sentences makes it easier for someone reading and responding on their phone Include key facts - such as issue, brief background with attempts made and to whom, and resolution needed

- such as issue, brief background with attempts made and to whom, and resolution needed Create emphasis with bullets or bolding - don't use all capital letters, and if in doubt, ask your social media savvy teenager to bring you up to speed on capitalization and other digital 'no-nos'

- don't use all capital letters, and if in doubt, ask your social media savvy teenager to bring you up to speed on capitalization and other digital 'no-nos' Check your spelling - make sure to proofread your own work, there's nothing worse than an autocorrect fail in an important email. If in doubt, ask a colleague

- make sure to proofread your own work, there's nothing worse than an autocorrect fail in an important email. If in doubt, ask a colleague Request a realistic response time - this is typically 24-48 hours. If you need an answer sooner, it might be best to call.

Include appropriate attachments

Be aware of the attachment size - consider compressing extremely large files with a ZIP program

- consider compressing extremely large files with a ZIP program Use clear naming - name the attachment appropriately, especially if including multiple attachments.

Use a professionalemail signature

Use a formal email signature - this should include the following - full name, position, company name, phone number, email address - unless you know the recipient well

- this should include the following - full name, position, company name, phone number, email address - unless you know the recipient well Don't include a quote - unless it relates to the company tag line.

Following these guidelines to send a professional email message will increase the likelihood of receiving a prompt and decisive response. And if there's one piece I'd advice you should always remember - make sure to write to someone in exactly the same way you like to be written to. Now, where did I put my pen!

Nancy Salter focuses on improving the overall quality of service we deliver to our clients by leveraging Capgemini's transformative credit-to-cash (C2C) solutions to streamline and reimagine processes and technologies for enhanced efficiency, while building strong customer relationships and partnerships.