Capgemini : Partner ecosystem model transforming the utilities industry

Utilities are facing new challenges. Equipment suppliers are now in competition and collaboration with their utilities clients. Non-traditional plays such as Google, Apple, and Amazon are entering the market to supply their own energy needs.

Utilities that move to a partner ecosystem model will thrive and grow, but most do not have a mature or well-established partner system in place. It is time to build one. From suppliers to technology partners, creating a trusted partner model can help utilities not only compete but grow in the new energy market.

Capgemini's Energy & Utilities senior advisor, Perry Stoneman, and I, discuss how capacity, supply, and demand are set to collide and create a new model. Innovative ecosystems have the power to add value and find new revenue streams, and to bring services rather than just a commodity to your customers.

Listen to how utilities need to choose their priorities and not rely on the traditional approaches for this new business model.

