Capgemini : Positioned as a Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide

Capgemini today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s 2020 “Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide”, for completeness of vision and ability to execute. The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluated a total of 20 service providers for a broad range of cloud infrastructure services.

“As our clients increasingly need to harness the velocity and business value public cloud has to offer, we continue to focus on our cloud first strategy by increasing investments in the skills of our people, as well as the creation of value added services and accelerators, to enable our clients to be at the forefront of cloud adoption. We are delighted to be positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide,” said Jean-Philippe Bol, Executive Sponsor for Cloud at Capgemini and Member of the Group Executive Board.

This Magic Quadrant is focused on service providers that deliver compute, storage and network resources in a self-service, highly automated fashion. Compared to the last year Capgemini has improved its position on the “Completeness of Vision” axis and the “Ability to Execute” axis, which we believe is a reflection of its continued commitment and global investment in cloud capabilities.

Click here to access a complimentary copy of the full report.

Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide, Craig Lowery, To Chee Eng, Scot MacLellan, Ross Winser, Brandon Medford, 4 May 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

