Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Capgemini SE    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Capgemini : Renewable energy sources gaining traction in North America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 01:52pm EDT

According to Capgemini's World Energy Markets Observatory report, North America experienced a 14% year-over-year increase in the availability of renewable energy. Even with tariffs and differing policies, utilities are starting to see beyond just the price when investing in new energy sources.

The report also showed utilities in North America are starting to embrace their changing roles and adopt a services model. Prosumers want more than just a bill at the end of the month, so utilities are responding by investing in electric-vehicle charging stations, home-comfort services, and energy services for industrial customers - and they are establishing business units to pursue new forms of revenue around these opportunities.

Perry Stoneman, Global Energy and Utilities Head at Capgemini, discusses how ideal locations in North America are helping utilities expand their renewable business and the importance of transmission and distribution networks to connect to these new energy sources.

Listen to how North American utilities are preparing for the renewable energy future.

For more energy and utilities insights and analysis, tune into our World Energy Markets Observatory podcast and read our blog on five trends that will transform energy and utilities in 2019.

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 17:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPGEMINI SE
01:52pCAPGEMINI : Battery technologies will transform the utilities industries
PU
01:52pCAPGEMINI : The future is greener energy handled by intelligent grids
PU
01:52pCAPGEMINI : Partner ecosystem model transforming the utilities industry
PU
01:52pCAPGEMINI : Renewable energy sources gaining traction in North America
PU
09/10CAPGEMINI : Even huge cloud migrations can go smoothly – with a little hel..
PU
09/10CAPGEMINI : and Airbus – making a success of RPA
PU
09/10CAPGEMINI : Digital Patient Ecosystem
PU
09/05CAPGEMINI : Electric cars present utilities with a new opportunity
PU
09/05CAPGEMINI : Agile distribution models are a more efficient way to serve evolving..
PU
09/05CAPGEMINI : The road to customer loyalty is paved with partnerships
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 14 192 M
EBIT 2019 1 745 M
Net income 2019 905 M
Debt 2019 659 M
Yield 2019 1,74%
P/E ratio 2019 20,6x
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,33x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
Capitalization 18 188 M
Chart CAPGEMINI SE
Duration : Period :
Capgemini SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 125,85  €
Last Close Price 110,10  €
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aiman Ezzat Co-Chief Operating Officer
Thierry Delaporte Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carole Ferrand Group Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Nicolet Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPGEMINI SE26.84%20 095
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.45%128 496
ACCENTURE34.50%120 840
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.31%113 908
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING28.17%71 310
VMWARE, INC.7.52%62 647
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group