Capgemini SE: Availability of documents relating to the General Meeting

03/23/2020 | 12:40pm EDT

CAPGEMINI
Société Européenne (European Company) with share capital of €1,355,597,592
Registered office at 11, rue de Tilsitt, 75017 Paris (France)
330 703 844 RCS Paris

Paris, March 23, 2020.

Capgemini Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on May 20th, 2020

Availability of documents relating to the General Meeting

The Capgemini SE Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be held in Paris on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020, starting at 10:00 am, at the Pavillon Gabriel, 5 avenue Gabriel 75008 Paris (France). Documents and information relating to the General Meeting are available on the website of the Company:
https://investors.capgemini.com/en/event/2020-shareholders-meeting/

The first notice of meeting (“Avis de réunion”), which includes the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions presented by the Board of Directors to this Combined Shareholders’ Meeting, was published in the BALO (“Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires”) dated March 23, 2020. It includes the instructions for attending and voting and is available online on the Company’s website (see link above).

The preparatory documentation relating to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be communicated or disclosed to shareholders as from today, according to the legal and regulatory conditions in force. 

For more information, please don’t hesitate to contact your bank or Capgemini’s Shareholder Relations Department: actionnaires@capgemini.com.

Disclaimer: Physical participation at the Shareholders’ Meeting may change according to health and/or legal imperatives, in particular in the current context linked to Covid-19. As a precaution, shareholders are invited to vote by post or by Internet via the VOTACCESS platform or to grant their proxy to the Chairman. We thank you for consulting regularly the section dedicated to the 2020 Shareholders’ Meeting on the Company’s website: https://investors.capgemini.com/en/event/2020-shareholders-meeting


o 0 o

Attachment

