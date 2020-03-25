Log in
Capgemini SE: Publication of the 2019 Universal Registration Document

03/25/2020 | 11:40am EDT

CAPGEMINI

Société Européenne (European Company) with share capital of €1,355,597,592

Registered office at 11, rue de Tilsitt, 75017 Paris (France)

330 703 844 RCS Paris

Paris, March 25, 2020.

Capgemini SE filed today with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) its 2019 Universal Registration Document (“Document d’enregistrement universel”), which does include the following documents:

  • the 2019 annual financial report,
  • the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance and the observations of the auditors thereon, and
  • the share buyback program description.

The “Risk Factors” section of the 2019 Universal Registration Document deals specifically with the Covid‑19 pandemic as observed at the date of filing. In addition, it should be noted that Capgemini's outlook for fiscal year 2020 as mentioned in the 2019 Universal Registration Document does not take into account the impact of the acquisition of Altran nor the global development of the pandemic.

This Universal Registration Document is available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force. It is also available on the Company’s website:

o 0 o

 

Attachment

