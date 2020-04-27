Capgemini SE: Shareholders' Meeting 2020 to be held behind closed doors

Investor relations:

The Shareholders’ Meeting of May 20, 2020

will be held behind closed doors





Paris, April 27, 2020 – In the evolving context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors of Capgemini SE, meeting on April 27, 2020, has decided, as an exception, to hold the Shareholders’ Meeting behind closed doors.

In accordance with emergency measures adopted by the French government to tackle the spread of COVID-19 and in particular Order no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 and Decree no. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, the Shareholders’ Meeting of Wednesday, May 20, 2020 will be held without the physical presence of shareholders and other individuals entitled to attend.

Under these conditions, shareholders may solely exercise their right to vote or grant a proxy to the Chairman remotely and prior to the Shareholders’ Meeting, either online using the VOTACCESS secure platform, or by submitting their postal voting form. Proxies granted to third parties will be processed in accordance with Article 6 of Decree no. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020. No admission cards will be issued.

Shareholders are invited to participate in the Shareholders’ Meeting remotely. The Shareholders’ Meeting will be streamed live on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. (Paris time) on the Company’s website, with a replay subsequently available:

https://investors.capgemini.com/en/event/2020-shareholders-meeting/

As the Shareholders’ Meeting is being held behind closed doors, it will not be possible to ask questions orally, amend resolutions or propose new resolutions during the meeting.

Therefore, in order to encourage participation in this unique moment for expressing “affectio societatis” that is the Shareholders’ Meeting, and in addition to the submission of written questions in accordance with legal provisions, shareholders will be able to ask questions from May 15 and during the Shareholders’ Meeting (in accordance with the instructions set out on the Company’s website). Time will be set aside during the Shareholders’ Meeting for the Chairman to answer the questions attracting the most interest.

Shareholders will be informed of the detailed procedures for participating in the Shareholders’ Meeting in the Notice of Meeting to be published on April 29, 2020 in the French Journal of Mandatory Legal Announcements (BALO).

In addition, shareholders are asked to refer to the Notice of Meeting to be published on April 29, 2020 for the final agenda and draft resolutions to be presented to the Shareholders’ Meeting.

Shareholders are also asked to consult regularly the Shareholders’ Meeting section on the Company’s website: https://investors.capgemini.com/en/event/2020-shareholders-meeting/ .

This section will be updated regularly with details of how to participate in the Shareholders’ Meeting and/or changes to these details to reflect legislative or regulatory developments subsequent to the publication of the Notice of Meeting on April 29, 2020.

