Capgemini : The Paris Court of Appeal confirms the conformity of Capgemini's friendly tender offer for Altran

The Paris Court of Appeal confirms the conformity of Capgemini's friendly

tender offer for Altran

Capgemini's takeover of Altran is now effective

A final reopening of the offer will take place from 16 to 27 March 2020 (inclusive)

Paris, March 13, 2020 - In a judgment dated today, the Paris Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal filed against the clearance decision issued by the French financial market authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) in connection with Capgemini's friendly tender offer (Euronext Paris: CAP) for the shares of Altran Technologies (Euronext Paris: ALT). The Court of Appeal thus confirmed the validity of the offer with regard to applicable laws and regulations and the validity of Altran's response document.

The takeover of Altran by Capgemini, which currently holds 55.13% of the share capital and 55.06% of the voting rights of Altran1, is now effective. The Group can now implement its strategy to create a world leader in the digital transformation of industrial companies, which it calls "Intelligent Industry".

Paul Hermelin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group and Aiman Ezzat, the next Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group following the May 2020 Annual General Meeting, are pleased and stated: "We are delighted with the decision of the Court of Appeal. We welcome all of Altran's employees to the Group. Together, we will build a world leader in "Intelligent Industry" through our complementary technological expertise and the strength of our business. A final stage of the friendly tender offer will begin as soon as Monday with the reopening of the offer for a period of 10 trading days. This reopening is the last opportunity for Altran shareholders to benefit from Capgemini's offer at a price of €14.5 per share, which is a particularly attractive offer in the current market conditions".

Dominique Cerutti, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Altran Group added: "Today's decision is excellent news and we look forward to working together with Capgemini's teams to create the global leader in the "Intelligent Industry" addressing our clients' needs for innovation and digital transformation. I would like to sincerely thank all of our employees who have remained committed to our clients throughout this tender offer process".

In accordance with the commitments made by Capgemini2, the offer will be reopened from 16 to 27 March 2020 (inclusive) on the same financial terms, allowing shareholders who have not yet tendered their shares to the offer to do so at a price of 14.50 euros per Altran share.

Taking into account treasury shares and on the basis of a share capital of Altran comprised of 257,021,105 shares representing 257,351,451 voting rights as of February 28, 2020. See AMF notice 219C2818 dated December 18, 2019.

