Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Capgemini SE    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Capgemini : and Audi plan to form a joint venture focused on SAP and Cloud services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/02/2020 | 03:18am EST

Ingolstadt/Munich (Germany), March 2, 2020 - Capgemini and Audi today announced the formation of a joint venture. The scope of the new company will comprise the provision of digital technology and consulting services, particularly in the fields of SAP S/4HANA® and Cloud services. Both companies have signed an agreement to establish this new company once regulatory approvals have been obtained.

Capgemini and Audi have a long-standing partnership in developing solutions for digital transformation and co-innovation. The new co-owned company will strengthen this collaboration and leverages their joint capabilities. Further details, including the name of the new company, will be disclosed in due course.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of almost 220,000 team members in more than 40 countries. The Group reported 2019 global revenues of EUR 14.1 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.

About Audi

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 18 locations in 13 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy) and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy).

In 2019, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.846 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 8,205 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 53,183 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2018 fiscal year, the premium carmaker generated revenue in the amount of €59.2 billion and an operating profit before special items of €4.7 billion. The company currently employs around 90,000 people worldwide, with more than 60,000 working in Germany. Audi focuses on sustainable products and technologies for the future of mobility.

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 08:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAPGEMINI SE
03:18aCAPGEMINI : and Audi plan to form a joint venture focused on SAP and Cloud servi..
PU
02/27CAPGEMINI : Invent contract win
PU
02/27CAPGEMINI : News Alert Capgemini // European Commission awards a contract to Cap..
AQ
02/25CAPGEMINI : Press Release // Capgemini : named one of the 2020 World's Most Ethi..
AQ
02/19CAPGEMINI : Press Release // ISAI Cap Venture invests in Toucan Toco, a SaaS bas..
AQ
02/18CAPGEMINI : Acquisition of Advectas
PU
02/18CAPGEMINI : augments its data and analytics capabilities in Scandinavia with the..
GL
02/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Elon said it wouldn’t, but Tesla is once again raising b..
02/13CAPGEMINI : holds more than 55% of Altran's share capital following the reopenin..
GL
02/13CAPGEMINI : FY 2019 Results
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 17 370 M
EBIT 2020 2 249 M
Net income 2020 1 009 M
Debt 2020 3 153 M
Yield 2020 2,08%
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,14x
EV / Sales2021 0,99x
Capitalization 16 594 M
Chart CAPGEMINI SE
Duration : Period :
Capgemini SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 130,44  €
Last Close Price 99,22  €
Spread / Highest target 47,1%
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aiman Ezzat Chief Operating Officer
Carole Gabriella Ferrand Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Nicolet Chief Technology Officer
Daniel M. Bernard Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPGEMINI SE-8.89%18 249
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.90%115 626
ACCENTURE-14.24%114 674
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-7.47%103 441
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.24%66 810
VMWARE, INC.-20.60%50 342
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group