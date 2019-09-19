Capgemini : successfully delivers a strong foundation for Maxeda's omnichannel environment based on SAP S/4HANA®

Utrecht, September 19, 2019 - Capgemini has successfully helped Maxeda DIY Group, a market leading Do-It-Yourself retailer that operates 374 stores across Benelux with over 7,000 employees, to leverage real-time analytics and a single view of its customerbase and products. This allows Maxeda to cater to the needs of customers, the ever-changing market, and its own business requirements more quickly by working in an agile way; connecting online and offline.The project has also modernized Maxeda's digital core, by migrating its business processes from SAP Enterprise Central Component system to SAP S/4HANA®, an intelligent business software suite.This migration has created a highway to the future for Maxeda.

Maxeda has 3 DIY store concepts/brands: Praxis in the Netherlands, Brico in Belgium and Luxembourg, and BricoPlanit in Belgium. The new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)-platform supports a multi-format, multi-country and multi-language retail environment. The SAP S/4HANA platform provides Maxeda with a future-ready IT backbone to steer daily operations in an agile manner and to connect offline and online customer journeys more seamlessly, supporting Maxeda on its path to becoming one of the leading omnichannel retailers in the Benelux.

'The online world is here to stay and is evolving at amazing speed. But online customers do not exist - we only have customers. That's why the interweaving of online and offline customer interactions is essential. SAP S/4HANA has built the foundation for this omni-channel environment. It allows us to cater much more quickly to the needs of our customers, the ever-changing market, and our own needs by working in an agile way, to connect online and offline. By doing this we created a highway to the future. The main reason Maxeda chose Capgemini is their collaboration with us as a client - notably Capgemini's capability to relate to the real needs of their client,' says Erik Cuypers, CIO at Maxeda DIY Group.

'Our unique level of collaboration and approach to migrating the existing platform to SAP S/4HANA meant that we were able to achieve a successful migration with minimal disruption to Maxeda's daily operations, and deliver it on time for the start of Maxeda's high season for DIY sales in April,' says Mark Grimberg, Deputy-President Capgemini in the Netherlands Business Unit.

'Maxeda operates in a rapidly changing market, with customers expecting ever higher service levels and a richer customer experience,' says Rinse Tamsma, Managing Director at SAP Netherlands. 'This requires a platform that accurately maps customer preferences and trends, both online and offline. Maxeda can use this information to better serve its target group across all channels. SAP S/4HANA not only meets that need, but also offers plenty of opportunities for functional expansions for the future.'

This is the first step of the transformation journey. Following the installation of SAP S/4HANA as the digital core, Capgemini will continue to partner with Maxeda as its main provider of end-to-end consulting and technology services on SAP solutions, including the agile delivery of new SAP functionalities and changes.

For more information on this story, please watch the video.

