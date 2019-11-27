Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Capgemini SE    CAP   FR0000125338

CAPGEMINI SE

(CAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Elliott steps up demands for Capgemini to hike Altran bid price

11/27/2019 | 04:19am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Cap Gemini is seen at the entrance of the company headquarters in Paris

Capgemini's offer for Altran undervalues the company and does not offer an adequate premium for control, activist hedge fund Elliott said on Wednesday, stepping up its campaign to extract a higher bid price from the French firm.

Elliott, which caused waves in France last year when it revealed a stake in drinks maker Pernod Ricard capital, has since built up a stake of more than 10% in engineering consultancy Altran through equity derivatives.

The fund had already said it thought Capgemini's 14 euro per share, or 3.6 billion-euro (3.09 billion pounds) bid for Altran, was too low, and on Wednesday it expanded on its campaign, saying similar deals in the sector had carried much higher premiums.

Capgemini has been sticking to its guns, however. Chief Executive Paul Hermelin told Reuters in an interview this week that the software company would stand by its price tag.

He said June's offer gave Altran a fair value after having had access to the French company's books.

"We saw things we liked and others we liked less", Hermelin said.

"Elliott has previously written to the CEOs and boards of both Altran and Capgemini to express its views, and has now decided to share its analysis publicly", Elliott said in its statement.

Altran's shareholders should consider all facts before deciding whether to endorse such a flawed process and accept an inadequate price for their shares, the fund added.

It did not give a target offer price, but cited brokerage calculations that showed that a 20 euro per share valuation could be justified.

As of 0907 GMT, Altran shares were little changed at 14.06 euros in Paris.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; writing by Matthieu Protard; editing by Sarah White and Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES 0.21% 14.065 Real-time Quote.100.36%
CAPGEMINI SE -0.14% 109.85 Real-time Quote.26.73%
PERNOD RICARD 0.21% 166.3 Real-time Quote.15.81%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 14 129 M
EBIT 2019 1 736 M
Net income 2019 897 M
Debt 2019 1 268 M
Yield 2019 1,73%
P/E ratio 2019 20,7x
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,38x
EV / Sales2020 1,22x
Capitalization 18 171 M
Chart CAPGEMINI SE
Duration : Period :
Capgemini SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPGEMINI SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 121,73  €
Last Close Price 110,00  €
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Benjamin Hermelin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aiman Ezzat Co-Chief Operating Officer
Thierry Delaporte Co-Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Nicolet Chief Technology Officer
Daniel M. Bernard Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPGEMINI SE26.73%20 017
ACCENTURE42.49%127 597
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.62%119 641
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.95%107 379
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.30.89%74 260
VMWARE, INC.23.04%67 383
Categories
