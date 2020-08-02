Capinfo : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS EARLY TERMINATION OF LEASE AGREEMENT

Log in
08/02/2020 | 06:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CAPINFO COMPANY LIMITED*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1075)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

EARLY TERMINATION OF LEASE AGREEMENT

This announcement is made by Capinfo Company Limited* (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 14A.35 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 21 January 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the lease of Office Premises by Capinfo Cloud Technology Co., Ltd.* (首信雲技術有限公司) ("Capinfo Cloud Technology", as lessee) from Beijing IC Design Park Co., Ltd.* (北京集成電路設計園有限責 任公司) ("BICD", as lessor), which constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

BACKGROUND

On 21 January 2019, Capinfo Cloud Technology entered into a lease agreement (the "Lease Agreement") with BICD to lease the Office Premises located at units of 1209-1214 of Quantum Sliver Plaza, 23 Zhichun Road, Haidian District, Beijing, the PRC, for a period from 1 December 2018 to 30 November 2020.

TERMINATION OF THE LEASE

On 31 July 2020, Capinfo Cloud Technology and BICD, after friendly negotiation, agreed to early terminate the lease of the Office Premises and entered into a termination agreement (the "Termination Agreement") to change the ending date of the Lease Agreement to 31 July 2020. Capinfo Cloud Technology shall finish vacancy procedures in accordance with requirements of BICD. Upon completion of the procedures, each of Capinfo Cloud Technology and BICD shall be released and discharged from its respective further liabilities and obligations under the Lease Agreement absolutely, and confirm that neither party is required to bear any liability to the other party for early termination of the Lease Agreement.

* For identification purpose only

- 1 -

REASONS FOR THE TERMINATION OF THE LEASE

In order to improve the overall synergy and administrative efficiency of the Group, Capinfo Cloud Technology planned to relocate to the same office location as other subsidiaries of the Group and decided to terminate the lease.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the Termination Agreement was entered into after arm's length negotiations and on normal commercial terms, and the terms of which are fair and reasonable, and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. The Directors are of the view that the entry into of the Termination Agreement will not cause any material adverse effect on the operation, business and financial position of the Group.

By Order of the Board

CAPINFO COMPANY LIMITED*

LIN Yankun

Chairman

Beijing, the People's Republic of China, 2 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Lin Yankun, Mr. Yu Donghui and Mr. Zong Zhaoxing; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhou Weihua, Mr. Shan Yuhu, Mr. Hu Yong, Mr. Ma Linxiang and Mr. Feng Jianxun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Gong Zhiqiang, Mr. Cheung, Wai Hung Boswell, Mr. Li He and Mr. Yang Xiaohui.

  • For identification purposes only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Capinfo Company Limited published this content on 02 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2020 10:06:14 UTC
