Capinfo : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS EARLY TERMINATION OF LEASE AGREEMENT

CAPINFO COMPANY LIMITED*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1075)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

EARLY TERMINATION OF LEASE AGREEMENT

This announcement is made by Capinfo Company Limited* (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 14A.35 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 21 January 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the lease of Office Premises by Capinfo Cloud Technology Co., Ltd.* (首信雲技術有限公司) ("Capinfo Cloud Technology", as lessee) from Beijing IC Design Park Co., Ltd.* (北京集成電路設計園有限責 任公司) ("BICD", as lessor), which constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

BACKGROUND

On 21 January 2019, Capinfo Cloud Technology entered into a lease agreement (the "Lease Agreement") with BICD to lease the Office Premises located at units of 1209-1214 of Quantum Sliver Plaza, 23 Zhichun Road, Haidian District, Beijing, the PRC, for a period from 1 December 2018 to 30 November 2020.

TERMINATION OF THE LEASE

On 31 July 2020, Capinfo Cloud Technology and BICD, after friendly negotiation, agreed to early terminate the lease of the Office Premises and entered into a termination agreement (the "Termination Agreement") to change the ending date of the Lease Agreement to 31 July 2020. Capinfo Cloud Technology shall finish vacancy procedures in accordance with requirements of BICD. Upon completion of the procedures, each of Capinfo Cloud Technology and BICD shall be released and discharged from its respective further liabilities and obligations under the Lease Agreement absolutely, and confirm that neither party is required to bear any liability to the other party for early termination of the Lease Agreement.

* For identification purpose only