MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Capita    CPI   GB00B23K0M20

CAPITA

(CPI)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/12 12:30:00 pm
121.075 GBp   +2.61%
02:45pCAPITA : Britain's Capita gets Australian bid for travel business
RE
01:28pCAPITA : Response to Press Report
PU
01:13pCAPITA PLC : - Response to Press Report
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Capita : Britain's Capita gets Australian bid for travel business

0
03/12/2019 | 02:45pm EDT

(Reuters) - British outsourcing firm Capita said on Tuesday that Australia's Corporate Travel Management had made an unsolicited bid for its travel business.

Capita, which provides IT-led services for the public and private sector, has been disposing of non-core businesses to help control costs and pay down debt.

Jonathan Lewis, who was appointed as chief executive in late 2017 after a series of profit warnings, is trying to simplify Capita after years of acquisitions.

"Given the stage of discussions, which are ongoing, there is no certainty that the disposal will complete or of the transaction consideration," Capita said in a statement, adding that it had received the offer several weeks ago.

Capita had lined up non-core disposals worth more than 400 million pounds for 2018, and more in the following two years, with a plan to return to revenue growth in 2020.

It sold its parking management business, ParkingEye, in July, a month after selling its Supplier Assessment Services business, including Constructionline.

Capita's services in Britain range from running the system that pays National Health Service dentists to hospital triage support, collecting the congestion charge for driving in central London and helping retailers manage online shopping sites.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPITA 2.88% 121.4 Delayed Quote.5.12%
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LTD -0.90% 24.34 End-of-day quote.14.55%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 3 970 M
EBIT 2018 303 M
Net income 2018 116 M
Debt 2018 566 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,12
P/E ratio 2019 24,56
EV / Sales 2018 0,64x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capitalization 1 969 M
Chart CAPITA
Duration : Period :
Capita Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,60  GBP
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Lewis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Powell Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Patrick Butcher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Brown Chief Information Officer
Gillian Sheldon Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITA5.12%2 600
WORLDPAY INC28.82%30 592
CINTAS CORPORATION21.63%21 360
LG CORP--.--%11 578
BUREAU VERITAS21.44%10 752
EDENRED22.20%10 587
