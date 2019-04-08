Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Capita    CPI   GB00B23K0M20

CAPITA

(CPI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 04/08 06:12:50 am
121.55 GBp   -0.82%
05:53aCAPITA : Notice of AGM
PU
05:34aCAPITA PLC : - Notice of AGM
PR
04:11aCAPITA PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Capita : Notice of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 05:53am EDT

8 April 2019

Capita plc

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Capita plc will hold its Annual General Meeting at 11.00am on Tuesday 14 May 2019 at Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. The Notice of Meeting is also available on the Company's website: www.capita.com/shareholders.

Contact: Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary, 020 7202 0641

Disclaimer

Capita plc published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 09:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITA
05:53aCAPITA : Notice of AGM
PU
05:34aCAPITA PLC : - Notice of AGM
PR
04:11aCAPITA PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/26CAPITA PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/21CAPITA PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/14London's main index up as no-deal Brexit 'off the table'
RE
03/14CAPITA : Annual Financial Report
PU
03/14CAPITA PLC : - Annual Financial Report
PR
03/14CAPITA : 2018 pretax profit down 26 percent, seen flat in 2019
RE
03/14CAPITA : Final Results 2018
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 740 M
EBIT 2019 335 M
Net income 2019 37,5 M
Debt 2019 722 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 34,21
P/E ratio 2020 12,52
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Capitalization 2 045 M
Chart CAPITA
Duration : Period :
Capita Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,58  GBP
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Lewis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Powell Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Patrick Butcher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Brown Chief Information Officer
Gillian Sheldon Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITA9.18%2 665
WORLDPAY INC48.91%35 719
CINTAS CORPORATION22.86%21 655
LG CORP--.--%11 886
EDENRED29.03%11 114
BUREAU VERITAS23.41%10 779
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About