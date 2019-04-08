Capita : Notice of AGM

8 April 2019

Capita plc

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Capita plc will hold its Annual General Meeting at 11.00am on Tuesday 14 May 2019 at Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. The Notice of Meeting is also available on the Company's website: www.capita.com/shareholders.

Contact: Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary, 020 7202 0641