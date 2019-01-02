Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Capita    CPI   GB00B23K0M20

CAPITA (CPI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/02 05:15:22 pm
114.475 GBp   +1.98%
2018Surprise profit boost lifts shares in Serco
RE
2018CAPITA PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2018Capita's shares rise on defence contract, business sale
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Capita plc : - Blocklisting - Interim Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 04:59pm CET

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

The following information is released in accordance with LR 3.5.6:

Date: 2ndJanuary 2019

Deferred Bonus Plan

Name of applicant: Capita plc
Name of scheme: Deferred Bonus Plan
Period of return: From: 01/07/2018 To: 31/12/2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 1,122,860
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): N/A
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,122,860

   

Name of contact: Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact: 020 7202 0641

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITA
05:04pCAPITA : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PU
04:59pCAPITA PLC : - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Poor China data caps turbulent week for FTSE 100 as inve..
RE
2018CAPITA PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
2018CAPITA PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
2018Interserve shares sink as it battles to avoid Carillion's fate
RE
2018CAPITA PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
2018CAPITA PLC : - Director Declaration
PR
2018CAPITA PLC : - Agreement to reduce pension scheme deficit
PR
2018CAPITA : Britain's Capita to adopt crisis continuity plan like other outsourcers
RE
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.