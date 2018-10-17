Capita plc : - Capita extends and expands contract in Germany

Capita extends and expands contract in Germany

Capita has extended and expanded its existing customer management contract with Europe’s largest integrated telecommunications provider, for an additional four years to December 2022, reflecting our consistent performance and quality of service. The contract is estimated to be worth £300m (€340m) to Capita.

Capita has been supporting our client in Germany since 2006 providing customer care, technical support and sales services to its business and personal customers and currently is its highest performing provider by quality of service. As part of the renewed contract, Capita will expand the services it provides to the telecom provider, taking over the operation of three contact centres and 640 employees on 31stOctober 2018. In total 1,800 employees will provide services to the client from multiple Capita sites.

This contract is aligned with Capita’s strategy to grow its customer management business in Europe and to build on its strong market position in the telecoms sector. Our focus on delivering service excellence for clients is enabling us to build longer-term strategic relationships with them.

Jon Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of Capita, said: “I am delighted to announce this strategically important contract with one of our largest clients in the private sector. It supports our strategy to grow and improve the performance of our customer management business in Europe.

“This extension and expansion is testament to the strength of our longstanding partnership and consistent delivery of outstanding customer management services for our client and their customers."

The IFRS 15 transaction price of £300m (€340m) will be added to the order book.

Capita is a leading provider of customer management services in Germany and Switzerland, with a focus on the telecoms market. It uses a technology and analytics-led approach to transform the way organisations engage with their customers. Part of Capita plc, a leading provider of technology enabled business services, operating across five key markets: Software; People Solutions; Customer Management; IT Services and Government Services. Working across the UK, Europe, India and South Africa, we use our expertise, talent and technology to partner with our clients to transform services and add value for all their stakeholders. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information on Capita can be found at: http://www.capita.com