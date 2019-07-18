Capita plc : - Contract

Capita signs £525m fire and rescue service contract with Ministry of Defence

Capita plc (Capita) today announces it has signed a contract worth £525m over 12 years to modernise and support improvement to the operational effectiveness of the Ministry of Defence’s fire and rescue service.

As previously announced, Capita was selected by the MOD as the winning tenderer for the Defence Fire and Rescue Project in June 2018.

The contract involves operating 53 fire stations – in the UK, and on MOD sites in Cyprus and the Falkland Islands.

Investment will be made in digital technology solutions, new fire engines and other equipment to upgrade fire-fighting capabilities, designed to reduce the risk to Defence personnel and assets.

Capita will also construct and manage a new, centralised training facility for Defence firefighters at its Fire Service College in Gloucestershire.

Jon Lewis, chief executive officer of Capita, said: “Capita is a longstanding partner and strategic supplier to the Ministry of Defence and has a record of delivering technology-enabled transformation of complex services, while at the same time providing value for money.

“This contract is a measure of the confidence and trust government has in Capita’s ability to deliver critical public services, and underlines our drive to build on the strengths of our existing relationship with government.”

The gross IFRS 15 transaction price (order book) of the 12-year contract is £514m (excluding future inflation and non-contracted revenue).

