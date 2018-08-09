Log in
CAPITA (CPI)

CAPITA (CPI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/09 04:30:08 pm
135.45 GBp   +5.57%
04:11pCAPITA PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
08/08CAPITA : Holding(s) in Company
08/08CAPITA PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
News 
Capita plc : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/09/2018 | 04:11pm CEST

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Jonathan Lewis, Nick Greatorex, Garry Dryburgh, Rupert Green, William Serle, Mark Brown, Stephen Sharp and Erika Bannerman
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Jonathan Lewis – Chief Executive Officer
Nick Greatorex – Chief Financial Officer
Garry Dryburgh – Chief Transformation Officer
Rupert Green – Chief Corporate Development Officer
William Serle – Chief People Officer
Mark Brown – Chief Information Officer
Stephen Sharp – Executive Officer
Erika Bannerman - Executive Officer
b) Initial               notification
/Amendment		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer,  emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Capita plc
b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of  the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



 GB00B23K0M20
b) Nature of the transaction Monthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Jonathan Lewis – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.2950              134

Nick Greatorex – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.2950              134

Garry Dryburgh – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.2950              134

Rupert Green – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.2950              134

William Serle – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.2950              134

Mark Brown – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.2950              134

Stephen Sharp – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.2950              134

Erika Bannerman – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.2950              134
d) Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
 1072 Ordinary shares

 £1.2950
e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-06
13:01 UTC
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange - XLON

