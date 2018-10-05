Capita plc : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jonathan Lewis, Garry Dryburgh, Rupert Green, William Serle, Mark Brown, Claire Chapman, Stephen Sharp and Erika Bannerman
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Jonathan Lewis – Chief Executive Officer
Garry Dryburgh – Chief Transformation Officer
Rupert Green – Chief Corporate Development Officer
William Serle – Chief People Officer
Mark Brown – Chief Information Officer
Claire Chapman – Chief General Counsel
Stephen Sharp – Executive Officer
Erika Bannerman - Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification
/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capita plc
|b)
|LEI
|CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Monthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Jonathan Lewis – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£1.3635
| 125
Garry Dryburgh – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£1.3635
| 125
Rupert Green – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£1.3635
| 125
William Serle – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£1.3635
| 128
Mark Brown – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£1.3635
| 128
|
|
|
Claire Chapman – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£1.3635
| 125
Stephen Sharp – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£1.3635
| 125
Erika Bannerman – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£1.3635
| 128
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
1009 Ordinary shares
£1.3635
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|
2018-10-04
10:58 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|
|
|
|