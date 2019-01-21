Log in
Capita plc : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

01/21/2019 | 11:27am EST

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Amendment

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name John Cresswell
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial               notification
/Amendment		 Amendment to notification on 25 May 2018 where it was announced that John Cresswell had purchased 9,000 shares pursuant to the Rights Issue.
3 Details of the issuer,  emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Capita plc
b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of  the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



GB00B23K0M20
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares pursuant to the Rights Issue, 3 shares for every 2 shares held
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

John Cresswell – Purchase of shares:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£ 0.70 4,500
d) Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
4,500

£0.70
e) Date of the transaction 2018-05-25
07:00 UTC
 
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange - XLON

© PRNewswire 2019
