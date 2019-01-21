Capita plc : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Amendment

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name John Cresswell

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification

/Amendment Amendment to notification on 25 May 2018 where it was announced that John Cresswell had purchased 9,000 shares pursuant to the Rights Issue.

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Capita plc

b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each







GB00B23K0M20

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares pursuant to the Rights Issue, 3 shares for every 2 shares held



c) Price(s) and volume(s) John Cresswell – Purchase of shares: Price(s) Volume(s) £ 0.70 4,500

d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume



-Price

4,500



£0.70

e) Date of the transaction 2018-05-25

07:00 UTC

