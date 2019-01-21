Capita plc : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Amendment
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Cresswell
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification
/Amendment
|Amendment to notification on 25 May 2018 where it was announced that John Cresswell had purchased 9,000 shares pursuant to the Rights Issue.
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capita plc
|b)
|LEI
|CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares pursuant to the Rights Issue, 3 shares for every 2 shares held
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
John Cresswell – Purchase of shares:
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£ 0.70
|4,500
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
4,500
£0.70
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-05-25
07:00 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange - XLON