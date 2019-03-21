Log in
Capita plc : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/21/2019 | 06:58am EDT

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Patrick Butcher
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial               notification
/Amendment		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer,  emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Capita plc
b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of  the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



GB00B23K0M20
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Patrick Butcher – Purchase of Shares

Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.272 121,243
d) Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
121,243 Ordinary shares

£1.272
e) Date of the transaction 2019-03-20
8:10 UTC
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange - XLON

© PRNewswire 2019
