CAPITA

(CPI)
Capita plc : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/06/2019 | 05:07am EDT

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Jonathan Lewis, Will Serle, Rupert Green, Garry Dryburgh, Claire Chapman, Katja Hall, Erika Bannerman, Matthew Vallance
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Jonathan Lewis – Chief Executive Officer
Will Serle – Chief People Officer
Rupert Green – Chief Corporate Development Officer
Garry Dryburgh – Chief Transformation Officer
Claire Chapman – Chief General Counsel
Katja Hall – Director of Corporate Affairs
Erika Bannerman – Executive Officer
Matthew Vallance – Interim Executive Officer

 
b) Initial               notification
/Amendment		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer,  emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Capita plc
b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of  the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



 GB00B23K0M20
b) Nature of the transaction Monthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Jonathan Lewis – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.0825 160

Will Serle – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.0825 159

Rupert Green – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.0825 160

Garry Dryburgh – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.0825 160

Claire Chapman – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.0825 160

Katja Hall – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.0825 157

Erika Bannerman – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.0825 159

Matthew Vallance – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.0825 159
d) Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
 1274 Ordinary shares

£1.0825
e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-04
11:55 UTC
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange - XLON

© PRNewswire 2019
