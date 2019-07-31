Log in
Capita plc : - Personal Independence Payment contract extensions

07/31/2019 | 03:01am EDT

Capita secures £145m Personal Independence Payment contract extensions
 

Capita plc (Capita) has secured a two-year extension worth approximately £112m to its contract to deliver Personal Independence Payment (PIP) assessments for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

In addition to the DWP contract, Capita also announces today a two-year extension, worth approximately £33m, to its PIP assessment contract with the Department of Communities (DfC) in Northern Ireland.

PIP helps people with a long-term condition or disability lead independent lives by providing additional financial support.

Capita is contracted by the DWP and the DfC to deliver functional assessments and produce reports which are reviewed by government case managers alongside other evidence.

Jon Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of Capita, said: “These contract extensions are testament to the commitment of our healthcare team, our consistently strong operational performance, and the strength of our longstanding relationship with government.”

Notes to editors:

Under IFRS 15, each individual PIP assessment is treated as a separate contract. Therefore, there is no addition to our order book as a result of the extensions.

Investor enquiries

Andrew Ripper, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: 020 7654 2220
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries

Capita press office
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk 

Capita is a digital services, software and consulting business, operating across five key markets: Software; IT & Networks; People Solutions; Customer Management; and Government Services. Working across the UK, Europe, India and South Africa, we use our expertise and technologies to partner with our clients to transform services and add value for all their stakeholders. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information on Capita can be found at: http://www.capita.com

LEI no: CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88.

Ends


