Capita plc : - Response to Press Report

Capita plc (Capita) confirms that, following media speculation, several weeks ago Capita received an unsolicited offer for its travel businesses from Corporate Travel Management Limited (CTM).

Given the stage of discussions, which are ongoing, there is no certainty that the disposal will complete or of the transaction consideration.

Further announcements will be made if appropriate.

This announcement contains inside information.

