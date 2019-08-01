Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Capita    CPI   GB00B23K0M20

CAPITA

(CPI)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/01 03:25:10 am
124.6425 GBp   +6.94%
03:29aCAPITA : says turnaround on track, sees long-term Brexit opportunities
RE
02:25aCAPITA : Half Year Results 2019
PU
02:01aCAPITA PLC : - Half Year Results 2019
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Capita : says turnaround on track, sees long-term Brexit opportunities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 03:29am EDT

(Reuters) - Outsourcer Capita said on Thursday it was on track to meet its turnaround targets and that Britain's planned exit from the European Union could present new opportunities for private sector contractors in the longer term.

(Reuters) - Outsourcer Capita said on Thursday it was on track to meet its turnaround targets and that Britain's planned exit from the European Union could present new opportunities for private sector contractors in the longer term.

The company, which provides IT-led services for the public and private sector, also reported a 3.6% fall in pretax profit, in line with its own estimates, and stuck to its forecast for the year.

Shares of the company rose 4.6% to 121.9 pence by 0708 GMT, putting them on course for their first annual gains in four years.

Like a number of other UK outsourcers, Capita has been restructuring its business to control costs and pay down debt after years of acquisitions that made its complex structure unprofitable.

"Capita is now in the second year of a multi-year transformation and we remain on track to hit the targets we set in 2018," said Jonathan Lewis, who was appointed as top boss in 2017 to help revamp the business.

The company said Brexit was still affecting the volume of new policy initiatives by government departments, but could benefit private sector contractors in the long term.

The company maintained its annual pretax profit forecast of 265 million pounds to 295 million pounds.

For the six months ended June 30, adjusted pretax profit was 126.1 million pounds, compared with 130.8 million pounds a year earlier. New orders dropped about 10% to 830 million pounds.

The company said it was on track to achieve its 2020 target of double digit operating margins, 175 million pounds in cost savings and at least 200 million pounds in annual free cash flow.

Capita's broad array of business services include recruiting staff for the British Army and providing customer services to FirstGroup railways and retailer Marks & Spencer.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITA
03:29aCAPITA : says turnaround on track, sees long-term Brexit opportunities
RE
02:25aCAPITA : Half Year Results 2019
PU
02:01aCAPITA PLC : - Half Year Results 2019
PR
07/31Investors Shrug Off China's Slump, Count On Consumers to Spend, Spend, Spend
DJ
07/31CAPITA PLC : - Personal Independence Payment contract extensions
PR
07/29CAPITA : UK Social Mobility Awards, in association with Capita, announces 2019 s..
PU
07/29CAPITA : partners with UiPath to enhance RPA capability
PU
07/19CAPITA : underlines commitment to prompt payment of suppliers
PU
07/18CAPITA : Contract
PU
07/18CAPITA : signs fire and rescue service contract with Ministry of Defence
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 663 M
EBIT 2019 328 M
Net income 2019 94,4 M
Debt 2019 1 282 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,88x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
Capitalization 1 931 M
Chart CAPITA
Duration : Period :
Capita Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 154,58  GBp
Last Close Price 116,55  GBp
Spread / Highest target 75,9%
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Lewis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Powell Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Patrick Butcher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Brown Chief Information Officer
Gillian Sheldon Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITA3.83%2 360
WORLDPAY INC76.63%41 981
EXPERIAN PLC (ADR)--.--%27 525
CINTAS CORPORATION55.03%26 939
EDENRED41.51%12 414
TELEPERFORMANCE35.82%12 293
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group