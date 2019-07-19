Log in
Capita : underlines commitment to prompt payment of suppliers

07/19/2019

Philip Hammond, the Chancellor, and Business Secretary Greg Clark convened a roundtable, alongside the Federation of Small Businesses, with several major business leaders to discuss the need to speed up the payments to small suppliers by larger companies.

In the past year, Capita has sought to take a lead on this issue, placing better treatment of suppliers at the heart of its transformation programme. Last month, the company produced its first ever suppliers' charter, setting out clear commitments to its 35,000 suppliers.

While meeting the Government's Prompt Payment Code, the company also updated its supplier payment terms last October, committing to pay micro businesses (with fewer than 50 employees) within 14 days and SMEs (fewer than 250 employees) within 30 days.

Speaking after the Downing Street roundtable, Jon Lewis said: 'Treating our suppliers well - including paying them promptly - should be more than a simply an aspiration.

'It should be fundamental to how large companies behave, demonstrating their commitment to the society in which they operate and the suppliers who help them deliver.

'I'm pleased both the Chancellor and Business Secretary have taken a lead on this area alongside the Federation of Small Businesses. We need to keep making progress - and Capita will be at the heart of that effort.'

Capita plc published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 08:49:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 663 M
EBIT 2019 328 M
Net income 2019 94,4 M
Debt 2019 1 282 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,8x
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,88x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
Capitalization 1 927 M
Chart CAPITA
Duration : Period :
Capita Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 154,58  GBp
Last Close Price 116,35  GBp
Spread / Highest target 76,2%
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Lewis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Powell Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Patrick Butcher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Brown Chief Information Officer
Gillian Sheldon Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITA3.65%2 407
WORLDPAY INC72.81%41 073
EXPERIAN PLC (ADR)--.--%27 063
CINTAS CORPORATION55.16%26 892
EDENRED39.05%12 159
TELEPERFORMANCE26.65%11 757
